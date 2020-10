Father charged with beating 1-year-old to death could face jury early next year

CROWN POINT — A judge on Tuesday set a January trial for a 25-year-old father, who has been in jail for more than three years on charges alleging he killed his 1-year-old daughter in March 2017.

Khabaugh Musgrave, 25, is facing two counts of felony battery alleging he abused 15-month-old Najae Musgrave on March 6, 2017, at the family's residence in the 4400 block of Sixth Avenue in Gary.

It wasn't the first time Musgrave had been accused of abusing his daughter, according to records obtained by The Times.

In March 2016, Najae was removed from her parents' custody after her mother brought her to a hospital for blisters on her feet and lesions on her knees, Indiana Department of Child Services records showed. A skeletal exam revealed Najae had suffered multiple bucket handle fractures — an injury caused by yanking or pulling on the bone and a red flag for physical abuse.

Records showed the girl was returned to her parents' custody before her death March 8, 2017, at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, where she was treated for head and eye injuries associated with shaken baby syndrome.