Father charged with neglect coerced boy’s confession in infant’s death, cops say

In a later interview with DCS, the boy said the night Hughes recorded him, he told Hughes that he was sorry but that he did not kill the child, records state.

He also said Hughes struck him several times, and “finally lost it and picked him up and threw him across the garage,” where his body struck the steps and a door frame.

“At that point, (the boy) yelled at Mr. Hughes that if Mr. Hughes wanted him to say he killed the baby, then he will do it, and then he told him that he did it. ... He further stated that he just wanted this all to stop and … that he is terrified Mr. Hughes would kill him,” records state.

The boy told detectives that he was forced to say he killed the baby, and that Hughes then told him to repeat his statements again, which he recorded on audio and presented to DCS.

"(Hughes) made him say that he killed the baby in cold blood so many times that he almost began to believe it himself," the boy allegedly told police.

At one point, Hughes allegedly went inside and came back out with a large knife and stated that he could kill the boy if he wanted to, records state.