Father charged with neglect coerced boy’s confession in infant’s death, cops say

MERRILLVILLE — The death of a 4-month-old baby girl this summer has been ruled an accident, but her parents are facing neglect felony charges for leaving her in the care of a juvenile sibling the night before she was found.
Police say the deceased infant’s father, Robert T. Hughes, 48, also allegedly later beat up the juvenile, while recording audio, in an attempt to get a forced confession that the juvenile did it on purpose and “in cold blood," records state.
The mother, Erin K. Murray, 33, of Merrillville, faces two charges: felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.
Hughes faces the same charges, plus battery resulting in injury to a person under age 14, records show.
The infant — identified as Burnette Terrence Hughes in charging documents — was found unresponsive and cold to the touch the morning of Aug. 9.
A post-mortem exam showed she died from asphyxia due to accidental overlay — or being smothered by a larger individual — after the juvenile fell asleep on the couch with the baby next to him on a pillow, records show.
The juvenile later told child services investigators and detectives with the Merrillville Police Department that he was often ordered to care for the infant during the overnight hours.
In exchange, he was allowed to play on an Xbox, records state. Oftentimes, when he asked for help caring for the infant, his parents screamed at him, he said.
Police, medics arrive
Police were dispatched at 8:35 a.m. Aug. 9 to the 6100 block of Pennsylvania Street for a report of a 4-month-old baby who had stopped breathing, court records state.
An officer saw the infant on the floor and Murray with her index finger in the baby’s mouth, records state. When the officer asked if something was in the baby’s mouth, Murray allegedly replied she didn’t know.
The child was cold to the touch, and the officer began applying short, controlled presses in the hopes of dislodging anything that might be stuck in the airways.
Medics subsequently arrived on scene and told the parents their baby was dead and that nothing else could be done, records state.
Murray stated her juvenile son fell asleep on the couch in the front room with the infant laying on top of his chest, and in the morning, the parents found Burnette underneath him.
The boy, later interviewed by detectives, said the baby usually sleeps in her swing while he played his Xbox. That night, when the infant began fussing, he put the baby on his chest while he laid on the couch and watched TV.
At about midnight, he said he put the baby on his back on a pillow to his left on the couch between him and the back of the couch, records state.
When he woke up early the next morning, his feet were on top of the baby, and the baby was off the pillow, with a bloody nose and not breathing, records state.
The juvenile told police Hughes was tough on him and the other children in the home, and that it's been difficult to be home since the infant's death because he thinks Hughes blames him, records state.
Other children in the household confirmed the boy often was required by Hughes and Murray to care for the infant during the nighttime hours, and that Murray was often neglectful, rarely feeding or caring for the child herself, records state.
An Indiana Department of Child Services investigator said she was contacted by Hughes on Sept. 10, saying he had recordings which, “in his opinion,” prove the juvenile sibling killed the baby, records state.
The boy allegedly admitted in the recordings that he had smothered the baby on occasion during his night shift, but made no mention of smothering the baby the night of her death, the investigator noted.
“On the last recording (the investigator) was able to hear smacking and punching sounds and (the boy) crying and screaming,” the affidavit states. “She was able to hear Mr. Hughes yelling at the child, telling him to admit that he killed the baby.”
In a later interview with DCS, the boy said the night Hughes recorded him, he told Hughes that he was sorry but that he did not kill the child, records state.
He also said Hughes struck him several times, and “finally lost it and picked him up and threw him across the garage,” where his body struck the steps and a door frame.
“At that point, (the boy) yelled at Mr. Hughes that if Mr. Hughes wanted him to say he killed the baby, then he will do it, and then he told him that he did it. ... He further stated that he just wanted this all to stop and … that he is terrified Mr. Hughes would kill him,” records state.
The boy told detectives that he was forced to say he killed the baby, and that Hughes then told him to repeat his statements again, which he recorded on audio and presented to DCS.
"(Hughes) made him say that he killed the baby in cold blood so many times that he almost began to believe it himself," the boy allegedly told police.
At one point, Hughes allegedly went inside and came back out with a large knife and stated that he could kill the boy if he wanted to, records state.
Murray allegedly witnessed Hughes' abuse of the boy, but remained seated and cried during the incident. The abuse eventually stopped when Murray said, "Leave him alone, he's just a kid," records state.
Murray entered a cash bond Tuesday. Her initial hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
Hughes is at large, and his bail is set at $100,000.
