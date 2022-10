Father could face up to 10 years in crash that killed 6-year-old son

CROWN POINT — A father could face up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a crash five years ago that killed his 6-year-old son and injured his then-4-year-old son.

Christopher J. Waiters, 32, of Merrillville, admitted in a plea agreement his blood alcohol content was 0.10 on Aug. 17, 2017, when he was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of 41st Avenue and Calhoun Street in Calumet Township.

Waiters' 6-year-old son, Malachi Waiters, was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, where he died as a result of injuries from the crash.

According to charging documents, Waiter's then-4-year-old son also was in a car with him and Malachi. The second child suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

At the time, Waiters had two previous convictions for operating while intoxicated, his plea agreement states.

He pleaded guilty last week to causing death when operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more while his driver's license was suspended or revoked, a level 4 felony.

A level 4 felony typically carries a possible sentence of two to 12 years, but Lake County prosecutors agreed to a cap of 10 years. The advisory sentence is six years.

In exchange for Waiters' plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss several counts, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony; reckless homicide, a level 5 felony; and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

A police officer driving behind a Gary school bus on southbound Calhoun Street saw Waiters' white Honda Civic crash into the bus as it crossed the intersection, charging documents state.

Waiters was traveling about 40 mph and disregarded a stop sign, documents state. The bus was traveling about 5 mph.

Malachi was a first-grader at Ready Elementary School in Griffith Public Schools, records state.

Judge Samuel Cappas scheduled Waiters' sentencing for Jan. 31.