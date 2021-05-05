Father cries as he pleads guilty in young sons' drowning deaths

CROWN POINT — A father cried Wednesday as he pleaded guilty to two reduced charges in connection with the drowning deaths of his two young sons in 2019 in the Kankakee River.

Eric J. Patillo, 37, of Thayer, could face three to 16 years in prison if Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement.

As Patillo entered his pleas, defense attorney Robert Varga patted him on the shoulder.

Varga said the children's mother will testify on Patillo's behalf at his sentencing hearing, which was set for June 30.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen handled the case for the state.

Patillo has been in custody since shortly after his sons Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4, drowned near a boat launch Aug. 21, 2018, along the river in southern Lake County.

Patillo told a witness in the case that he was high on heroin while at the river with his sons, court records allege.

Patillo pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony.