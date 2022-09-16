Father faces upgraded murder charge in toddler's death

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors filed an upgraded charge of murder Thursday against a Gary father accused of causing his 1-year-old daughter's death.
Casey L. Burnett, 22, of Gary, was being held without bail Friday at the Lake County Jail.
His daughter, Kylee Burnett, 18 months, died Wednesday at University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital after suffering injuries late Sept. 8 or early Sept. 9 that were consistent with shaken baby syndrome, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and Lake Criminal Court records.
Kylee spent several days on life support at the Chicago hospital. Doctors told police she had suffered severe hypoxic injury to the brain and herniation, extensive retinal hemorrhages and lacerations to her liver and spleen.
Burnett pleaded not guilty earlier this week to charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both level 3 felonies.
Prosecutors added a murder charge after Kylee's death, and a magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Burnett's behalf Friday. A public defender was appointed to represent him.
According to court records, Kylee's mother went to work about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, leaving Kylee and her older brother at home with Burnett.
Burnett's relative, who visited the home that night and helped care for the children at times, told police Burnett was alone with both children for about 20 minutes at one point, court records state.
When the children's mother arrived home early from work, she and Burnett went into Kylee's bedroom and found the child unresponsive, records state.
The mother told police the baby was lying facedown in her crib, with her head on a pillow and blankets completely covering her body.
The mother called 911, attempted to drive her daughter to a local hospital and flagged down a Gary Fire Department medic while en route, records state.
Medics took the child to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, and she was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital.
Burnett agreed to speak with detectives, according to court records.
He told them he gave the children melatonin about 11 p.m. to help them sleep. He claimed he put his daughter down on her stomach and covered her halfway with a blanket and allowed his son to play with a cell phone.
Burnett said he went downstairs but returned about five minutes later to check on the children after hearing movement. He discovered his daughter was out of bed, so he put her back in bed by placing her flat on her stomach, covering her halfway on her back, turning out the light and closing the door, he told police.
Burnett said when he and Kylee's mother found Kylee unresponsive, he thought Kylee must have moved the blanket because it wasn't how he left it, records state.
Burnett repeatedly denied causing his daughter's injuries. He declined to submit to computer voice stress analysis, telling police he was in shock and "wasn't in the right state of mind to participate."
