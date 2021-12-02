Father facing murder charge in baby's death says he wants 25-year sentence

Fech asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez for permission to withdraw from the case. His relationship with Harling had broken down so much, he likely would not be able to provide adequate assistance anymore, he said.

Harling told the judge Lake County prosecutors made several verbal plea offers to Fech that would have required Harling to plead guilty to level 1 felony.

Harling incorrectly stated the minimum sentence on a level 1 felony, saying it is 25 years. A level 1 felony carries a possibly penalty of 20 to 40 years.

"I said I would take 25 years," Harling said. "The state would not offer that."

Harling said Fech was "unable to fit my needs with the state's" and requested a public defender be appointed to represent him.

Vasquez warned Harling his trial, which was slated to begin Dec. 13, would be canceled and not be rescheduled until June or July and that Harling likely would remain in jail during that time.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said the state's offer would not get any better for Harling.

Harling said, "OK, then I'm going to take this to trial."