Father facing murder charge in baby's death says he wants 25-year sentence

CROWN POINT — A father charged with murdering his infant daughter during a supervised visit in 2019 told a judge Thursday he wanted to fire his attorney because the state refused to offer him a plea deal with a 25-year sentence.
Justin L. Harling, 26, of Munster, could face 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of murder in the Dec. 11, 2019, death of his 6-month-old daughter Morgan Harling.
Morgan suffered multiple blunt force injuries to her head and face after Harling took her into a restroom at the Munster Target store for a diaper change, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The woman responsible for monitoring the visit was in a car in the parking lot when the baby was injured, court documents state.
Photographs taken during the visit showed bruising and scratches on Morgan's head were not present before Harling took her into the bathroom, records state.
Harling has pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault, a level 1 felony. He also has a previous case pending in which he's pleaded not guilty to felony criminal confinement and misdemeanor intimidation.
Defense attorney Matthew Fech said the state's final offer was for Harling to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony. Under that offer, Harling would agree to a prison sentence of 40 years.
Fech asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez for permission to withdraw from the case. His relationship with Harling had broken down so much, he likely would not be able to provide adequate assistance anymore, he said.
Harling told the judge Lake County prosecutors made several verbal plea offers to Fech that would have required Harling to plead guilty to level 1 felony.
Harling incorrectly stated the minimum sentence on a level 1 felony, saying it is 25 years. A level 1 felony carries a possibly penalty of 20 to 40 years.
"I said I would take 25 years," Harling said. "The state would not offer that."
Harling said Fech was "unable to fit my needs with the state's" and requested a public defender be appointed to represent him.
Vasquez warned Harling his trial, which was slated to begin Dec. 13, would be canceled and not be rescheduled until June or July and that Harling likely would remain in jail during that time.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said the state's offer would not get any better for Harling.
Harling said, "OK, then I'm going to take this to trial."
Harling said his family hired Fech and he had no money to hire a different attorney. Vasquez granted Fech's motion to withdraw and appointed a public defender for Harling.
The judge told Harling he would meet his public defender at his next court hearing, which was set for Dec. 10.