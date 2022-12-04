Father finds strength in helping others after daughter's homicide

MERRILLVILLE — Cornelius Lewis never had the chance to say goodbye to his youngest daughter, Diamond Lewis, before she was murdered in April 2016.

Now, he supports families who have lost loved ones to homicide and offers people comfort as a volunteer at Hospice of the Calumet Area in Munster.

Lewis, who serves on the national board for the nonprofit Parents of Murdered Children, said he draws strength from helping others.

"In my case, I didn't get the total justice that I was looking for, so by helping other families, it helps me," he said.

After Lewis' daughter was killed, a friend told him about The Wounded Healers grief support group that meets at St. James the Less Catholic Church in Highland.

He had been attending meetings for a couple of months when a representative from Hospice of the Calumet Area spoke to the group.

"Something clicked with me, and I went through the training with hospice," he said. "I wasn't there for Diamond, but I can be there for these other families."

The man who killed Diamond Lewis was sentenced in August 2018 to 72 years in prison.

A Lake Criminal Court jury found the man guilty of murder, obstruction of justice, auto theft, mutilating a corpse and fraud after hearing evidence he strangled her to death at her Merrillville apartment, dumped her body in an abandoned Gary home, used lighter fluid to burn her corpse and sold her car.

Lake County prosecutors called two different women during the man's trial, each of whom testified that they helped him after the murder. One of the women was never charged, and prosecutors dropped their case against the other woman.

"They walked out with nothing on their records," Cornelius Lewis said. "Even if they gave them some time and suspended it all, I could have dealt with that. But to do nothing?"

One of the women admitted to helping the man dispose of Diamond's body. It was painful when the prosecutor's office dropped her charges, Lewis said.

After Diamond was murdered, Cornelius Lewis and his wife took custody of her three children, who were just 3 years old, 2 years old and 2 months old at the time.

He sees Diamond in the children every day, he said.

Lewis said his daughter was funny and caring. She particularly wanted to help older people and those experiencing homelessness, he said.

"We'd come out of a store, and she'd be like, 'Dad, give them a dollar,'" Lewis said.

Diamond was just 22 years old, but she was a great mother, he said. Before she was killed, she had saved $320 for a birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese for her 2-year-old son.

"We still had the party," Lewis said. "But it wasn't the same without her."

He has been working on building a memorial garden in Diamond's honor at 25th Avenue and Van Buren Street. It's on the same block as Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church, where he's a member.

Diamond was missing for nine days before police found her body the night of April 21, 2016, in the basement of an abandoned home in the 1400 block of West 18th Avenue in Gary.

Lewis said detectives asked him to meet them at the Merrillville Police Department that night, but they wouldn't tell him where his daughter's body had been found.

He drove around Merrillville all night wondering, and he learned the general location in Gary after reading the newspaper the next morning, he said.

The house has been torn down since 2016, but Lewis continues to visit the site, he said.

"I'd go almost every day and have lunch there," he said. "If I didn't have lunch, I would just pass by. I was there five, six days a week.

"Sometimes I would go out and just do my thinking," he said. "It was a place I could go and just think. I'd just sit in the car. I felt closer to Diamond. I felt closer at that house than the location where she was murdered. There was just something about that house."

Lewis said prosecutors told him a conviction in his daughter's homicide would be "a slam dunk," but he felt he had to fight for the outcome he wanted.

When a discrepancy arose about whether the state had evidence of maggots on his daughter's corpse, he contacted a detective about his own observations and began researching dead bodies and insects at the Lake County Library.

His research caused some suspicion at the library, and an officer once approached him to inquire about what he was doing, he said. After learning his purpose there, library staff began helping him.

The prosecutor's office eventually agreed to hire an insect expert to testify at trial, he said.

"I guess I was like a father gone mad," he said. "I just wouldn't give up."

Before the trial, Cornelius Lewis began sitting in on other court hearings, including three or four murder cases, he said.

"I was just preparing myself for my case," he said. "After that, I'm like, 'OK, what I went through, I don't want another family to have to go through that.'"

Lewis is now a familiar face in Lake County's four Criminal Division courtrooms.

"I'm sitting in every week," he said. "I do a lot of reading, researching. I just go out and try to help families."

He sometimes receives referrals from people he knows in the community. Other times, he approaches families and offers his card in case anyone wants to talk, he said.

"Once I get involved with them, I go to court with them," he said.

He became involved with Parents of Murdered Children early on, attending monthly support group meetings at OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, he said. Representatives from the nonprofit attended court hearings in his daughter's case with him.

As time went on, Lewis wanted to do more with the Cincinnati-based nonprofit.

He became a note writer, sending out 35 letters a month to grieving families to mark victims' birthdays and death anniversaries.

Parents of Murdered Children didn't have a chapter in Indiana, so he became the state's contact person. Next, he became a trustee.

In January 2021, Lewis joined the group's board for a one-year term. He's hoping to be chosen for another three-year term starting in 2023, he said.

He raised money to send a group of 10 parents to the organization's annual conference in July in St. Louis, where they had an opportunity to attend more than 40 workshops and network with other families.

He'll be kicking off a campaign Jan. 1 to raise money to send another group of parents to the POMC conference in 2023, he said.

Lewis also serves on the board of Circle of Love NWI, a support group launched earlier this year for families affected by homicides and gun violence in Northwest Indiana.

Circle of Love co-founder Sylvia Galvan said Lewis has been a blessing to her family.

"He always puts us first," she said. "He'll do anything to help us."

Galvan said Lewis first approached her while she attended a hearing for a man charged with her son Thaddeus Rodriguez Jr.'s murder.

Lewis waited a long time while Galvan talked to prosecutors, she said.

"He's just so kind and patient," she said. "Since that day, he never left my side. ... I'd be lost without him."

Galvan and her husband were among the parents who attended the Parents of Murdered Children seminar this year.

They were worried about going because of the emotions it could stir up. But they're grateful they went, she said.

"It was just like he said: 'You won't want to go, but once you get there, you won't want to leave,'" Galvan said. "We learned so many things. It's like a huge family, an extended family."

Lewis said Parents of Murdered Children recently announced plans to open a chapter in Northwest Indiana.

"There's so many families out there with unsolved homicides," he said.

The Region needs more advocacy for victims, including a 24/7 support hotline, he said.

"Here in Northwest Indiana, we don't really have nobody to reach out to," he said. "It's 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning, you can't sleep because you're thinking about your loved one. … We should have somewhere locally that you can call and talk."

People grieving the homicide of a loved one endure many sleepless nights, thinking about how it happened and why it happened.

"Sometimes, your friends and family, you want to talk to them, but they haven't been through it," he said. "They're like, 'Man, just go to bed.' They don't want to hear it."

Lewis said he'd also like to see law enforcement do a better job of informing victims' families of their rights from the start.

In Virginia, first responders have a card they give to families with information about their rights, resources and phone numbers, he said.

The state also has a victims' compensation fund, which covers the cost of grief counseling and medical care for child victims.

When asked about violence in the community, Lewis said he thinks a lot of it starts in the home.

"You have so much negative stuff out there," he said.

Even in the church, when kids appear to be struggling, some people talk about it but do nothing, he said.

"Next thing you know, he's in the juvenile center," he said. "Now, it gets worse. He's charged with murder or rape."

People have to learn to help each other again, he said.

"If everybody would work together and put all this fighting and arguing behind us, things would be a lot better," he said.

For more information about Parents of Murdered Children, contact Lewis at 219-616-3357.

For more information about Circle of Love, contact Galvan at sgalvan.circleoflove@gmail.com or Lewis at clewis.circleoflove@gmail.com.