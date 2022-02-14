 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Father gets son's vehicle out of snow; intoxicated son rear-ends him and drives off, police say

  Updated
Steven D. Copner

Steven D. Copner

 Provided

LAPORTE — A LaPorte man allegedly repaid his father for helping get the man's vehicle out of snow Sunday by rear-ending his father's vehicle and driving away, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

Police said 44-year-old Steven D. Copner was traveling north on County Road 600 West about 2 a.m. when his father — who just helped free Copner's vehicle from the snow — passed Copner in his own vehicle and pulled in front of Copner on the two-lane road south of U.S. 20.

According to police, Copner then rear-ended his father's vehicle and fled. The father was found alone at the crash scene by Sgt. Jeff Wright.

Using a description of Copner, Deputy Marvin McCoy said he located Copner inside a nearby service station and determined Copner was impaired.

Police said Copner was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.

He since has posted bond to be released from LaPorte County Jail, according to police.

