Father, his family in shock after 3-year-old dies following alleged beating, torture

GARY — Xoey Glenn, 3, was a star, a beautiful child with a great spirit who could carry on a conversation with an adult despite her tender age, her father said.

Nothing will help Marcus Upshaw understand why Xoey died from what police say was abuse and torture at the hands of her mother and the mother's boyfriend, he said.

"We all want to know why, but there's no explanation to why," said Upshaw, who spoke to The Times this week during a phone conversation that included his mother, Jennifer R. Williams, and sister Tavie Williams.

Upshaw knows how it feels to lose a child.

He lost his 10-year-old daughter A'mari Upshaw in December 2018 to the rare blood disorder hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH.

"Losing one was enough," he said. "But losing this one. This has opened up a whole different type of wound."

According to court records, Xoey Glenn was beaten, blindfolded, bound and forced to stand in a closet for nearly three hours April 12 by her mother Tiarra Glenn, 28, of Gary, and her mother's boyfriend, Devan L. Allen, 29, of East Chicago.

At one point, Xoey began hyperventilating while a scarf was tied around her head, so Glenn and Allen pulled the scarf up from her mouth and attempted to force her to drink water, Glenn told police.

After Xoey fell unconscious and urinated and defecated on herself, Glenn changed her clothes, cleaned the house and waited 20 minutes to call 911, records allege.

Xoey died April 15 from multiple blunt force injuries as a result of child abuse, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Glenn has pleaded not guilty to murder, five counts of battery and three counts of neglect. Allen was arrested in Lynwood and has not yet been extradited to Lake County, according to police and court records.

While he wasn't initially asked to give permission for Xoey's organs to be donated, Upshaw came to accept the decision, he said.

Through Gift of Hope, Xoey's heart was donated to a 7-month-old boy, her liver went to an 8-year-old boy, one of her kidneys was given to a man in his 50s and her other kidney went to a woman in her 40s.

"I was happy my daughter was able to live on through those four people," Upshaw said.

Jennifer R. Williams said he hopes her family gets meet the recipients one day.

"Yes, (Xoey) is gone from the body. She lives in the heavenly realm," Williams said. "But her earthly organs are helping someone else to live."

A family in shock

Upshaw said he was shocked and traumatized after Glenn's relative called him and said Xoey was being flown to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital.

Upshaw said Glenn was pregnant with Xoey but they had separated in mid-2018, when he left Indiana to be with A'mari while she received treatment in Arizona. He donated bone marrow in July 2018 for a transplant for A'mari and lived in the hospital with her for months.

Upshaw said he and Glenn were estranged at times, but during the past year she had allowed him to regularly FaceTime with their daughters Xoey and Xaria, 6.

During one of their last calls, the girls were playing and Upshaw talked to them about moving to Arizona, he said.

"I visually spoke to them, and I didn't see no signs of neglect or them being in danger," Upshaw said.

Glenn suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and has had several joint replacement surgeries. If she had asked for help, Upshaw or his sister would have been there in a heartbeat, he said.

Tavie Williams said she and her sister had been trying for years to spend more time with Xaria and Xoey, but Glenn's family pushed them away.

"I told Tiarra, if you need anything, I am here," Williams said. "I can get them every weekend."

Glenn allowed Williams to take the children for a weekend when Xoey was about 5 months old, but she became estranged from her nieces after that. She didn't push the issue, because Glenn eventually began allowing Upshaw to talk to his daughters, she said.

In a way, losing Xoey feels like watching a Lifetime movie or reading news about another family, Williams said.

"My mom raised us to love one another. Our friends, if they needed somewhere to stay, they could come to our house," she said. "We weren't raised like that."

Glenn lived with both Tavie Williams and her mother, Jennifer R. Williams, at various times in Gary, so she knew she could lean on them, they said.

"We're still a family of love," said the elder Williams, who relocated to Arizona with Upshaw. "I'm not angry. All I have is disbelief."

A different kind of pain

Family members said they're still trying to process what happened.

"I just tell myself to breath every day, because it's like all that has escaped me," Jennifer R. Williams said. "I'm weary. I feel like I forgot how to pray, but I know God is my strength."

She's grateful for the moments when she was allowed to be Xoey's grandma, but her family's deepest pain is knowing they were trying to bring Xoey and Xaria to Arizona and now Xoey is gone.

"Child abuse is unheard of, but torture, I can't even grasp that," she said.

She was Upshaw's strength when A'mari died, but now Upshaw is her strength, she said.

"I'm proud of him in both situations," she said. "It's a different walk. It's me and him again. This time, this takes the strength of his brothers and sisters."

Upshaw said he flew to Chicago immediately after learning Xoey was hospitalized and went before a judge April 13 to get custody of his daughters.

Xaria is now with him, his mother and several of his siblings in Arizona, and they plan to seek counseling to help her process the trauma she endured — the extent of which has not yet been fully revealed.

When Upshaw asked the 6-year-old how she felt about being with him, she replied cheerfully: "I feel good."

But family members have noticed she wants to watch YouTube videos about CPR and helping people when they pass out, and she asks for permission to do everyday things like use the bathroom.

Upshaw and his mother said they're staying strong for Xaria.

"We still laugh," Jennifer R. Williams said. "But when we all sit down, it still comes to the table. We're trying to put together the pieces of this."

Before A'mari's death, the family started a foundation called Unicorns for A'mari to raise money for her medical expenses.

Now, they tell Xaria her little sister is "up there running with the other unicorn," Jennifer R. Williams said.

"I just say Xoey is with your big sister."

