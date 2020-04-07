You are the owner of this article.
Father-in-law charged with murder in woman's shooting death
Crystal Zyzanski

CROWN POINT — The father-in-law of a woman found shot to death Saturday in Merrillville was charged Monday with murder, police said.

Frank Zyzanski was arrested late Saturday in Illinois, Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.

Zyzanski is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Crystal Zyzanski about noon Saturday in the 600 block of West 63rd Avenue.

63rd Avenue and Harrison Street in Merrillville

A Lake County coroner's van was parked at the scene of a homicide investigation Saturday near west 63rd Avenue and Harrison Street in Merrillville. Police found Crystal Zyzanski after responding to a report of a gunshot victim. Police initially said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Crystal Zyzanski is the ex-wife of Frank Zyzanski's son, police said.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help pay for Crystal Zyzanski's funeral expenses.

