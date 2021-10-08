Father of boy who shot self left handgun out after hearing 'things around the house,' cops say

PORTAGE — The father of a 2-year-old boy who shot himself in the leg Thursday afternoon said he had left the .40-caliber handgun with the extended magazine under in his bed and out of its case due to "hearing things around the house" the previous night, police said.
A rifle with a live round in the chamber was also found under the same bed, Portage police said as more details of the case were released Friday.
The father, 30-year-old John Mourani, who was taken to jail and faces a felony count of neglect of a dependent, told police he was in the bathroom and believed his son was in his own room playing when the shooting occurred.
"He advised he then heard the 'gun go off' and he saw his son had shot himself in the leg," police said. "He then stated, 'I didn't even know he was in the room.'"
Police said they were called to the residence in the 6200 block of Old Porter Road shortly after noon and Mourani was running out of the house carrying the boy, who was crying. Police removed a bloody T-shirt that was tied around the gunshot wound.
Officers said the wound was barely bleeding, but they saw what appeared to be the entry point inside the boy's right calf and a large exit wound on the outer right calf/lower leg, according to the incident report.
Medics arrived shortly after and the boy was treated and then transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, police said. He was later taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Mourani said he was the sole person taking care of the child at the time of the shooting, police said. He and the boy's mother no longer live together and the boy had stayed the night, police said.
Police said they found a blood splatter on the carpet in a bedroom in the house and the handgun in question, which was half out of the holster. An officer found a .40-caliber hollow point round in the chamber of the pistol when clearing it.
The pistol's magazine was full with 22 rounds, not counting the round in the chamber, police said. The magazine secured to the rifle had 28 rounds and an additional round in the chamber.
Police said they also found a steel drumstyle magazine containing several rounds.