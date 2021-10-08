Father of boy who shot self left handgun out after hearing 'things around the house,' cops say

PORTAGE — The father of a 2-year-old boy who shot himself in the leg Thursday afternoon said he had left the .40-caliber handgun with the extended magazine under in his bed and out of its case due to "hearing things around the house" the previous night, police said.

A rifle with a live round in the chamber was also found under the same bed, Portage police said as more details of the case were released Friday.

The father, 30-year-old John Mourani, who was taken to jail and faces a felony count of neglect of a dependent, told police he was in the bathroom and believed his son was in his own room playing when the shooting occurred.

"He advised he then heard the 'gun go off' and he saw his son had shot himself in the leg," police said. "He then stated, 'I didn't even know he was in the room.'"

Police said they were called to the residence in the 6200 block of Old Porter Road shortly after noon and Mourani was running out of the house carrying the boy, who was crying. Police removed a bloody T-shirt that was tied around the gunshot wound.