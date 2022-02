Father ordered to give DNA sample in child abuse investigation

CROWN POINT — A judge ordered a man Tuesday to allow police to take a DNA sample from him for comparison with a sexual assault kit collected from his infant daughter in 2019, after the child suffered life-threatening injuries.

Eric Devonta Antoine Smith, 26, of Gary, was charged more than two years ago with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death or catastrophic injury. He's pleaded not guilty.

His then-5-month-old daughter was taken to a Gary hospital Oct. 7, 2019, after her mother left her in Smith's care and returned to find the child in distress, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The baby was transferred to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, where doctors determined she suffered injuries consistent with smothering or choking and had older brain injuries, according to court records.

The infant also suffered a cut to her anus consistent with something being put into it, records say. Medical staff also took a sample from the area for a sexual assault kit, police said.

Smith's attorney, Robert Varga, said an Indiana Department of Child Services matter involving Smith has been closed. He objected to the state's motion for a buccal swab, arguing it was too vague.

Judge Samuel Cappas told Varga his objection was overruled and ordered Smith to cooperate with a detective from the Gary Police Department.

