Father pleads guilty after infant suffers life-threatening injuries

CROWN POINT — A Michigan man pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in connection with life-threatening injuries his 1-month-old son suffered while in his care in October at a Merrillville hotel.
Albert E. Monroy Jr., of Battle Creek, Michigan, could face six to 12 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement.
Monroy pleaded guilty Wednesday to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony.
In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss six other charges, including a level 1 felony count of attempted murder.
Monroy, who was represented by attorney Michael Woods, admitted in his plea agreement the child's mother left the child in his care while she went to work Oct. 23.
After about an hour, Monroy called her and said there was something wrong with the child, records state.
Monroy came out of his room at the Fair Bridge Inn in Merrillville and handed the child to another man staying at the hotel, who told police the child appeared to be lifeless and had bruises, according to court documents.
The man told Monroy to call 911, but Monroy refused. The child's mother arrived and took the child from the other hotel resident, the plea agreement states.
The child suffered several severe injuries, including a skull fracture that resulted in brain damage. He was placed in a critical care unit at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago because of the extent of his injuries.
A case worker for the Indiana Department of Child Services said during a court hearing in December the baby had been released from the hospital and placed in the care of a maternal relative.
The child was being treated by several specialists, and it was unclear if the boy will develop normally, the case worker said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams and Woods will argue the length of Monroy's sentencing at a hearing scheduled for May 26.