Father pleads guilty after infant suffers life-threatening injuries

CROWN POINT — A Michigan man pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in connection with life-threatening injuries his 1-month-old son suffered while in his care in October at a Merrillville hotel.

Albert E. Monroy Jr., of Battle Creek, Michigan, could face six to 12 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement.

Monroy pleaded guilty Wednesday to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss six other charges, including a level 1 felony count of attempted murder.

Monroy, who was represented by attorney Michael Woods, admitted in his plea agreement the child's mother left the child in his care while she went to work Oct. 23.

After about an hour, Monroy called her and said there was something wrong with the child, records state.

Monroy came out of his room at the Fair Bridge Inn in Merrillville and handed the child to another man staying at the hotel, who told police the child appeared to be lifeless and had bruises, according to court documents.