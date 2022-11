Father seeks justice for son killed at Region nightclub

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — LaVell Hughes Sr. hears it all the time: People know who killed his son last spring at a Region bar.

He's asking anyone with information to come forward, talk to police and help him get justice for his first-born child, he said.

LaVell Hughes Jr., 26, of Gary was fatally shot about 12:40 a.m. March 6 at Trendsetters bar in the 4400 block of Cleveland Street in Calumet Township.

LaVell Hughes Sr. said he raised his sons to work hard, and the younger Hughes had a good-paying job, his own house and two cars.

"I was so proud of him," he said.

LaVell Hughes Jr. also loved making rap music and was somewhat naive about the streets, he said.

The elder Hughes said he has been told his son was killed so someone else could make "rank," but he doesn't understand it.

"When I was a kid, we fought," Hughes said. "But all of my friends are still alive, or they died of natural causes."

He often wonders how gun violence became such a pervasive problem, he said.

"We blame the so-called OG's in the neighborhood, but look at how society is made for us now," Hughes said. "A village raised us, but now you can't tell a person's child what to do or they want to fight you. Without that structure, there's nothing.

"My question is how did we get here?" he said.

LaVell Hughes Jr. was born with a hole in his heart, and his early days weren't easy for him or his family.

His father watched him grow stronger and eventually become a man with two sons and a daughter of his own, he said.

No parent deserves to lose a child, and there are days when the grief is overwhelming, he said.

"It just hurts so bad," LaVell Hughes Sr. said. "My son, he's the one that made me a father. He made me become the man that I am today, and I thank God for giving me a place on earth to share with him."

They had their differences, but he used to hear from his son about three times a week, he said.

"He'd say, 'Dad, I love you. I'm just calling to check on you,'" the elder Hughes said. "And I miss that so much."

LaVell Hughes Sr. said people have been sending his family videos and talking to them about his son's homicide.

When he encourages people to talk to police, they turn it on him and ask how he would feel if his son were the suspect, he said.

"My son would not do that," he said. "He couldn't tell you what the inside of a police station looks like."

He hopes police make an arrest soon, he said.

"When they really do catch this guy, I want to sit down and actually talk to him," he said. "I want to tell him I forgive him."

When a person is killed and another is convicted, two lives are lost, he said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the younger Hughes' homicide is still under investigation, but detectives need tips from the community.

"We know there are people out there who saw this happen and know who is responsible," Martinez said.

The sheriff said every homicide is a priority for investigators, who "use every available resource at our disposal to help bring suspects to justice and bring some measure of closure to grieving families."

Martinez said one of his department's newest options for calling in tips is the Tip411 platform.

"People can text us tips, without revealing their identity or phone number," he said. "And people who give us information on Tip411 can also interact with officers completely anonymously. So, the officers can receive a tip then send a question for that person back through the system, without ever knowing who the 'tipster' is."

To send a tip, text the keyword "LCSO" to 847411. Police never receive the phone number of the person texting, Martinez said.

People also can call the department's crime tip hot lines at 800-750-2746 or 866-877-6848.