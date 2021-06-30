Father sentenced to 16 years for sons' drowning deaths while he was on heroin

As Holloway left the stand, Patillo asked for permission to thank the deputy for attempting to save his sons' lives. Holloway turned to look at Patillo, but said nothing in return.

'They had a big life to live'

Defense attorney Robert Varga said he had planned to call the boys' mother, Savannah Sanders, to testify on Patillo's behalf, but she did not arrive in time.

Varga said if Sanders had been in the courtroom, she would have said she didn't want to see Patillo serve more time behind bars.

Of all people, Sanders had the most right to come to court and demand Patillo's head, but she didn't, Varga said.

Patillo never intended for his sons to die, and their drownings were "a terrible, terrible accident," he said.

Sanders, who arrived shortly after the hearing concluded, said she loves Patillo and knows he never meant to hurt their boys.

Prosecutor Johnsen said Sanders knew Patillo had a drug problem, but she still allowed him to take her children to the river.

"She is just as guilty as he is," he said.

Johnsen said he felt the state had to be a voice for the boys.