Father sentenced to 16 years for sons' drowning deaths while he was on heroin

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a father Wednesday to a maximum of 16 years in prison for the drowning deaths of his two young sons while he was on heroin in 2018.
Eric Patillo, 37, of Thayer, was ordered to participate in the Indiana Department of Correction's Purposeful Incarceration program for inmates struggling with addiction.
Judge Samuel Cappas said he would consider a sentence modification for Patillo if Patillo successfully completes the program.
"The pain he's going to have to endure for the rest of his life because of the loss of his children is more punishment than I could ever put on him," Cappas said.
Patillo pleaded guilty in May to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony, in the deaths of his sons, Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4. The boys drowned Aug. 21, 2018, while playing near a boat launch on the Kankakee River in southern Lake County.
Patillo's plea agreement called for a sentence of three to eight years on each count. Cappas gave him credit for about three years already served while awaiting a resolution of his case.
Good Samaritan recalls drownings
Fisherman Dylan Sherwood, of Hammond, testified he and a friend were setting up camp when Patillo arrived at the river with his sons.
Sherwood and his friend gave the boys a fishing pole, but they noticed Patillo was "nodding out" as he attempted to bait the hook and kept stabbing his own finger.
Patillo told Sherwood's friend he was high on "boy," a slang term for heroin, Sherwood said. The friend called 911 to report Patillo was not paying enough attention to his children before both men went back to setting up their camp.
A short time later, Sherwood noticed he could no longer hear the boys and went to check on them. When he saw one of the boys floating near the water's surface, he and his friend pulled the boy from the water and began attempting CPR.
Another man, who had been passed out in Patillo's truck, responded to Patillo's calls and pulled the second boy from the water, Sherwood said. That man ran off before police arrived, he said.
Newton County sheriff's Deputy Ryan Holloway testified he arrived and continued life-saving efforts, but the boys could not be revived. Holloway struggled to maintain his composure as he took the stand.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen played a portion of Holloway's body camera video, which showed officers attempting to revive the boys.
The video, which brought many of those gathered in the courtroom to tears, showed Holloway repeatedly telling Patillo to stay away from the boys. Patillo could be heard asking for a cigarette as others yelled at him.
As Holloway left the stand, Patillo asked for permission to thank the deputy for attempting to save his sons' lives. Holloway turned to look at Patillo, but said nothing in return.
'They had a big life to live'
Defense attorney Robert Varga said he had planned to call the boys' mother, Savannah Sanders, to testify on Patillo's behalf, but she did not arrive in time.
Varga said if Sanders had been in the courtroom, she would have said she didn't want to see Patillo serve more time behind bars.
Of all people, Sanders had the most right to come to court and demand Patillo's head, but she didn't, Varga said.
Patillo never intended for his sons to die, and their drownings were "a terrible, terrible accident," he said.
Sanders, who arrived shortly after the hearing concluded, said she loves Patillo and knows he never meant to hurt their boys.
Prosecutor Johnsen said Sanders knew Patillo had a drug problem, but she still allowed him to take her children to the river.
"She is just as guilty as he is," he said.
Johnsen said he felt the state had to be a voice for the boys.
"They had a big life to live, but no, we got to do heroin and just let them run loose," Johnsen said.
Patillo was on probation for a drug crime in Newton County when the boys died, he said. He asked for maximum sentences of eight years in each count, to be served consecutively.
'Nothing good about this case'
Varga said Patillo's case was among the most heart wrenching he's worked on in his 21 years as an attorney. It's clear people are angry two boys lost their lives and want someone to blame, he said.
"But anger alone should not be driving the court's decision here," he said.
Patillo never denied responsibility and was unable, because of a warrant out of Newton County, to leave the Lake County Jail to obtain counseling for grief and addiction while his case was pending, he said. The coronavirus pandemic shut down the courts, prolonging Patillo's case and time without treatment, Varga said.
Patillo loved his children, he said.
"Punishing him more helps no one," Varga said. "There is nothing good about this case."
Varga asked for a sentence of three years, with any remaining time suspended in favor of a work-release program or probation.
Patillo said he was deeply sorry and understood that his actions caused a lot of pain to many people, including Holloway, Sherwood, Patillo's family and Sanders.
He said he shared his story with others in the Lake County Jail in an effort to warn them of the perils of drug addiction. Some of those people sent him thank-you letters after they were released, and he hopes to continue sharing his story as he moves forward.
"I don't want people to live through what I've lived through," he said.
Cappas said he believed Patillo's remorse was sincere, but he didn't trust Patillo to responsibly handle his own rehabilitation. The judge said he worried Patillo could return to his old habits to deal with his grief if he were released to an unstructured environment.
The judge said he crafted Patillo's sentence to be punitive if Patillo fails at drug treatment while in prison, but to reward Patillo if he succeeds.