Father sentenced to 17.5 years for causing 15-month-old daughter's death

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a father to 17.5 years — the maximum under his plea agreement — for the death of his 15-month-old daughter in March 2017 in Gary.
Khabaugh Musgrave, 27, of Gary, was ordered Tuesday to serve 13 years in prison, two years in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program and 2.5 years on probation.
Judge Natalie Bokota said Najae Musgrave's young age and her father's criminal history, which included a conviction for a weapons offense when he was a juvenile, warranted a longer sentence.
"She was particularly defenseless, particularly helpless," Bokota said of Najae. "And that makes the crime particularly heinous."
Musgrave pleaded guilty in July to one count of battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years old, a Level 2 felony. The state agreed to a cap of 17.5 years, which is an advisory sentence for a Level 2 felony.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said she informed Najae's family of Musgrave's plea agreement, but no one appeared at Tuesday's hearing to give a victim impact statement.
Musgrave said he was "deeply sorry" for the "biggest mistake" he's ever made.
"I don't know what came over me that day," he said. "I just really don't know how to forgive myself."
His children's mother has paid a price because of his mistake, he said.
"I feel like I left them, like I failed as a father," he said. "I just feel like I let everybody down."
Wardrip asked the judge to sentenced Musgrave to a maximum 17.5 years.
After his conviction for the weapons offense in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, he failed to successfully complete probation, she said.
Najae was shaken so violently, she had no signs of brain activity and suffered a retinal hemorrhage, Wardrip said.
Defense attorney Kerry Connor said Musgrave's criminal history should not count against him because he stayed out of trouble after his first conviction.
Connor said there was no question Musgrave's actions resulted in the tragic death of his daughter, but he did not intend to kill her. He had been working a night job and failed to control his frustration and anger while caring for his children, she said.
The case took years to resolve, in part, because it was difficult for Musgrave to admit to himself that he caused the death of a small child, Connor said.
Musgrave plans to earn his GED and obtain job training while incarcerated so he can provide for his children after completing his sentence, she said.
Najae's mother initially was supportive of Musgrave, but she eventually left the state because she was concerned she might lose custody of their two other children, Connor said.
The case wasn't the first time Musgrave had been accused of abusing Najae, according to records obtained by The Times.
The baby had been removed from her parents' custody in March 2016 after her mother brought her to a hospital for blisters on her feet and lesions on her knees, records show. She was returned to her parents' care before suffering the abuse that led to her death.
Judge Bokota said she believed Musgrave's remorse was sincere.
She gave him credit for nearly 4.5 years already served while awaiting a resolution of his case.
The judge also told Musgrave he eventually could request placement in Lake County's Community Transition Court, which helps reintegrate incarcerated people into society by connecting them with job opportunities and other services.
"I hope you're able to restore your life, as best you can, with your remaining children," she said.