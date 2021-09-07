Father sentenced to 17.5 years for causing 15-month-old daughter's death

His children's mother has paid a price because of his mistake, he said.

"I feel like I left them, like I failed as a father," he said. "I just feel like I let everybody down."

Wardrip asked the judge to sentenced Musgrave to a maximum 17.5 years.

After his conviction for the weapons offense in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, he failed to successfully complete probation, she said.

Najae was shaken so violently, she had no signs of brain activity and suffered a retinal hemorrhage, Wardrip said.

Defense attorney Kerry Connor said Musgrave's criminal history should not count against him because he stayed out of trouble after his first conviction.

Connor said there was no question Musgrave's actions resulted in the tragic death of his daughter, but he did not intend to kill her. He had been working a night job and failed to control his frustration and anger while caring for his children, she said.

The case took years to resolve, in part, because it was difficult for Musgrave to admit to himself that he caused the death of a small child, Connor said.