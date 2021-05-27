Father sentenced to 9 years in prison for causing infant son's life-threatening injuries

CROWN POINT — A Michigan man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison for causing his 1-month-old son's life-threatening injuries last year at a Merrillville motel.
Albert E. Monroy Jr., 22, of Battle Creek, Michigan, pleaded guilty in April to to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony.
He could have faced up to 12 years under his plea agreement.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota sentenced Monroy to 10 years, with nine years to be served in prison and one year suspended in favor of probation.
Monroy, who was represented by attorney Michael Woods, admitted the child suffered life-threatening injuries after the child's mother left the baby in his care while she went to work Oct. 23.
After about an hour, Monroy called the mother and said there was something wrong with the child, records state.
Monroy came out of his room at the Fair Bridge Inn in Merrillville and handed the child to another man staying at the hotel, who told police the child appeared to be lifeless and had bruises, according to court documents.
The man told Monroy to call 911, but Monroy refused. The child's mother arrived and took the child from the other hotel guest, the plea agreement states.
The child's mother told police she and Monroy had been living at the motel for several months, and Monroy had become increasingly jealous of their baby. The child was born in September, records show.
Monroy drove the mother and infant to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, and the baby was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, records show.
The child suffered several severe injuries, including a skull fracture that resulted in brain damage.