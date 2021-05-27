Father sentenced to 9 years in prison for causing infant son's life-threatening injuries

CROWN POINT — A Michigan man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison for causing his 1-month-old son's life-threatening injuries last year at a Merrillville motel.

Albert E. Monroy Jr., 22, of Battle Creek, Michigan, pleaded guilty in April to to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony.

He could have faced up to 12 years under his plea agreement.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota sentenced Monroy to 10 years, with nine years to be served in prison and one year suspended in favor of probation.

Monroy, who was represented by attorney Michael Woods, admitted the child suffered life-threatening injuries after the child's mother left the baby in his care while she went to work Oct. 23.

After about an hour, Monroy called the mother and said there was something wrong with the child, records state.

Monroy came out of his room at the Fair Bridge Inn in Merrillville and handed the child to another man staying at the hotel, who told police the child appeared to be lifeless and had bruises, according to court documents.