Father, son faces charges in Chesterton SWAT incident, officials say

CHESTERTON — Details were released following a SWAT standoff sparked by a report of an armed man at a Chesterton apartment complex.

James W. Washington, 39, of Chesterton faces charges of intimidation, pointing a weapon, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to Porter Superior Court records.

His son, James K. Washington, 18, was also arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

In addition, court records indicate that Eagle Crossing Luxury Apartment Homes has moved to evict James W. Washington and the hearings are ongoing.

The incident was sparked at 2:16 p.m. May 31 when two apartment employees rang the apartment doorbell at Eagle Crossing Luxury Apartment Homes in the 2000 block of Kelle Drive in Chesterton, according to a release from Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers.

The employees said they tried to talk to the resident about a noise complaint.

The man, later identified as James W. Washington, walked out on his second-story balcony holding a handgun and a rifle when the employees rang his doorbell while standing on the ground level of the building outside, the Chesterton Police Department reported.

He then allegedly pointed a long black gun down in a trajectory the employee said appeared to be aimed at her. The employees said after pointing his firearms, he asked who was trying to break into his apartment, the report said.

When he figured out they were apartment employees, he apologized and went back inside his apartment, but did not answer the door.

A dispatcher called James W. Washington but described him as uncooperative to police. When an officer called him, he allegedly told police he didn't do anything wrong, has a valid gun permit and "told officers to kick in his door," police reported.

Chesterton police then decided to call the Porter County Emergency Response Team for assistance. As officers waited for the team to arrive, they made several attempts to speak with the resident and another man in the apartment, who was later identified as his son.

During this time, the men didn't exit the apartment but yelled at officers from inside the residence. Police said they heard the men yelling that they were "wasting their time and that a priest/pastor was molesting little children."

The Porter County Emergency Response Team also tried to negotiate with the men on the phone and in person multiple times. During this time, a neighbor alleged he could hear the men inside making statements such as "You’re going to have to shoot us," (referring to police) and, "It’s all going to go down then," according to the report.

Eventually around 6 p.m. police were able to take the men into custody and transported to Porter County Jail. A search warrant was conducted and two firearms were found. Police noted the rifle had a magazine but a round was not chambered.

There were no reported injuries in the incident and the case is ongoing.

