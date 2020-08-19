Father wanted on charges alleging he injured 2-month-old baby

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging he caused his 2-month-old daughter to suffer a traumatic brain injury in April, records show.
Marcus A. West, 26, was the only adult caring for the infant and her 1-year-old brother April 27, 2019, at the children's Lake Station home in the hours before the baby's mother took her to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Lake Criminal Court records state.
West was charged Tuesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony.
The mother told police she arrived home from work and found West holding the baby, who was crying uncontrollably and had "hazy" eyes, according to documents.
The mother told police staff at St. Mary's examined the child and sent them home, but she took the baby to Porter Regional Hospital the following day after the baby appeared lethargic and began vomiting, records state.
Porter Regional staff determined the baby had bleeding on her brain and signs of previous brain injuries, records state.
The infant was transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where doctors determined she had suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome, records state.
The child's mother initially did not return a detective's calls, records show.
The detective asked a representative of the Department of Child Services for help, and the child's mother eventually went to the Lake Station Police Department to talk with investigators.
She told police her baby's injuries were "a big freak accident" and said she didn't understand how they happened, records allege.
West told police in an interview that he began watching the children about 7 a.m. He claimed he left a room and returned to find the baby crying and her bouncing chair moving, leading him to believe the 1-year-old fell on her chair, records state.
West didn't live at the home, but baby-sat for the children several days a week, records state.
Alex Serano Campos
Victor Hernandez
Stephen Anthony Preda
Melissa A. Mackey
Neil Phillip Jackson
Nicholas Ryan Mohr
Virgil Lee King
Xavier Dominqiue Sims
Zachary Donald Sturm
Curtis Alan Beck
Frank Ruiz
Gregory Lamar Baker
Mary E. Hernandez
Alecia Marcia Collins
Erin Jean Ashton
Joseph Anthony Buncich
Kejuan Dequincy Thompson
Leondre Lewis
Leticia West
Paul Daniel Alvarado
Sharrond Powell
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Todd Robert Urban
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.