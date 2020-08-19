Father wanted on charges alleging he injured 2-month-old baby

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging he caused his 2-month-old daughter to suffer a traumatic brain injury in April, records show.

Marcus A. West, 26, was the only adult caring for the infant and her 1-year-old brother April 27, 2019, at the children's Lake Station home in the hours before the baby's mother took her to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Lake Criminal Court records state.

West was charged Tuesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony.

The mother told police she arrived home from work and found West holding the baby, who was crying uncontrollably and had "hazy" eyes, according to documents.

The mother told police staff at St. Mary's examined the child and sent them home, but she took the baby to Porter Regional Hospital the following day after the baby appeared lethargic and began vomiting, records state.

Porter Regional staff determined the baby had bleeding on her brain and signs of previous brain injuries, records state.

The infant was transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where doctors determined she had suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome, records state.