FBI arrests Crown Point man accused of defrauding a pandemic aid program

HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors are accusing a Crown Point man of defrauding the federal government’s pandemic aid program of $150,000.

The U.S. attorney’s office is charging 34-year-old Victor R. Adebisi with wire fraud, a felony punishable by decades in prison.

Adebisi appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich — via a video teleconference link — for an initial hearing.

Adebisi requested the court appoint a defense attorney to represent him at public expense. The court released Adebisi on bond, pending a detention hearing Monday on whether he can remain on bond until trial.

Prosecutors say Adebisi was born in Nigeria and moved to Crown Point in 2019.

Prosecutors allege, in a complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court, that Adebisi used a phony name and other false information to apply for and receive a $150,000 federal loan.

They claim he cheated the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program enacted by Congress following the 2020 outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program grants loans to small businesses under economic lockdown so they don’t have to lay off their employees.

The complaint states Adebisi applied for such a loan July 8, 2020, for Nimiteck Auto and Transportation, which he said was headquartered at his home in the 1200 block of Center Ross Road, a residential neighborhood on the north side of Crown Point.

Prosecutors allege Adebisi did so under the ficititious name Daniel Nimi. He claimed Nimiteck Auto and Transportation was established in 2016, but prosecutors said Indiana business records indicate he only incorporated his business three months before he applied for the loan.

Prosecutors say Federal Bureau of Investigation agents tracked the fraudulent loan to Adebisi by viewing security camera video of his transactions at a Merrillville bank where he opened an account.

Prosecutors said Adebisi used a fictitious passport from the West African country of Benin with Adebisi's photograph and the alias, Daniel Nimi.

The FBI, in cooperation with the Bedford Park, Illinois, police, arrested Adebisi on Oct. 26 once the $150,000 loan was deposited in his bank account and he attempted to cash it a currency exchange in Dolton, Illinois.

