FBI asking public to help ID Chicagoland suspect in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The man, who likely is residing in the Chicagoland area, allegedly used wasp spray to attack a federal officer and a police-style baton to smash the windows of the Capitol building, according to the FBI.

The suspect is described by the FBI as a white man with a medium to heavy build, believed to be right-handed, who was wearing white and black gloves, a black knit beanie possibly made by Carhartt, reflective sunglasses and a brown or gray multi-toned neck gaiter.

The man also was wearing a black hooded winter coat with a white star in a square patch on the left arm similar to the U.S. Army's star logo, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information or tips on the individual's identity is asked to call 800-CALL-FBI and reference photo 283. Tips also may be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov, even anonymously.

The FBI is investigating numerous crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, including destruction of property, assaulting law enforcement personnel, targeting members of the media for assault, and other unlawful conduct.

Photographs and video footage of suspects currently at large are available for review online at: fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence.

