FBI assists local police department in search for fugitive

CALUMET CITY — The FBI said it is assisting the Calumet City Police Department in the search for a man charged with attempted murder.

Tyrese Hill was charged with attempted first degree murder in the Circuit Court of Cook County on April 4 and a state warrant was issued for his arrest, the FBI said in a statement.

Hill is accused of shooting and critically wounding a 23-year-old woman in Calumet City on March 29, and then fleeing the area, the FBI said. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

According to a wanted poster released by the FBI, Hill is a 6-foot-2, 130-pound black male who is either 19 or 20 years old. The FBI said he has ties to Chicago, Dolton and Harvey.

Tips can be provided to the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500 or the FBI at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov. The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to Hill's arrest and conviction.

