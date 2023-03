LAPORTE — A 64-year-old Michigan City man was nabbed less than a week after he robbed a La Crosse bank, LaPorte County police say.

Charles R. Rootes Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Michigan City following an investigation by the FBI and the county's criminal investigations division, LaPorte Sheriff's Department Capt. Derek J. Allen said.

Police say Rootes walked into the 1st Source Bank in La Crosse around 3:03 p.m. Feb. 24 , spoke instructions to an employee and walked out a short time later with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"In the days thereafter, detectives began to process leads and developed a suspect," Allen said.

Rootes is charged with a felony count of robbery and remains at the LaPorte County jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

