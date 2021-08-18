FBI employee defends warrantless seizure of records in murder case

CROWN POINT — An FBI employee testified Wednesday she has submitted thousands of requests for cellphone records in her 12 years with the bureau, but only about 12 of those requests were for warrantless searches.

FBI staff operations specialist Susan Graff said she was assigned the task of contacting Verizon Wireless on July 30, 2019, to request cellphone records for James E. McGhee.

McGhee, 40, of Hammond, was the last person seen with 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan on July 27, 2019, and was on probation at the time for an attack in February 2017 on a girlfriend, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infiniti Westberg said.

McGhee later was accused of kidnapping the girlfriend and her 6-year-old child and holding them against their will. He pleaded guilty to felony intimidation in 2018.

McGhee was charged in August 2019 with murder in Buchanan's homicide. He's pleaded not guilty.

Graff said she knew McGhee had a history of domestic violence — but she wasn't aware of any specific details — when she submitted an exigent request to Verizon for McGhee's phone records.