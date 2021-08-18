FBI employee defends warrantless seizure of records in murder case

CROWN POINT — An FBI employee testified Wednesday she has submitted thousands of requests for cellphone records in her 12 years with the bureau, but only about 12 of those requests were for warrantless searches.
FBI staff operations specialist Susan Graff said she was assigned the task of contacting Verizon Wireless on July 30, 2019, to request cellphone records for James E. McGhee.
McGhee, 40, of Hammond, was the last person seen with 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan on July 27, 2019, and was on probation at the time for an attack in February 2017 on a girlfriend, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infiniti Westberg said.
McGhee later was accused of kidnapping the girlfriend and her 6-year-old child and holding them against their will. He pleaded guilty to felony intimidation in 2018.
McGhee was charged in August 2019 with murder in Buchanan's homicide. He's pleaded not guilty.
Graff said she knew McGhee had a history of domestic violence — but she wasn't aware of any specific details — when she submitted an exigent request to Verizon for McGhee's phone records.
She was present during a meeting July 30 where police officers assigned to the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team task force and FBI agents discussed Buchanan's disappearance and McGhee's criminal history, she said. The same day, the FBI took over the missing persons investigation from the Gary Police Department.
A friend of McGhee led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County, according to court records.
The friend, who was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony, told police McGhee admitted he "lost it" and beat Buchanan to death, documents state.
McGhee's trial is currently set for the weeks of Oct. 18 and 25.
Attorneys for McGhee want the court to suppress the records Graff obtained, because they say the FBI violated McGhee's Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure. The records contain McGhee's cell site location data in the days after Buchanan went missing.
During the investigation, detectives learned McGhee's and Buchanan's cellphones both were active in the area of McGhee's apartment at Concord Commons complex in Gary from about midnight July 27 to 6 a.m. July 28, court records state.
If McGhee's motion to suppress were granted, prosecutors could be barred from presenting additional evidence at trial obtained when investigators executed search warrants based, in part, on information gathered in the warrantless search.
Graff testified federal law allowed for the warrantless seizure, because Buchanan had been missing for two days, she was last seen with McGhee, McGhee had a history of domestic violence and investigators feared Buchanan was at risk of being seriously injured or killed.
Upon questioning from defense attorney Michael Woods, Graff testified she told a Verizon representative over the phone that authorities believed Buchanan could be in danger, but she didn't take notes or write down the nature of the emergency on a form required by Verizon.
Authorities had McGhee's phone number, because he gave it to Buchanan's mother, Kaneka Turner, after Turner sent him messages on Facebook asking where her daughter was, Turner testified.
Turner said she became concerned for her daughter's safety after receiving a call from a family friend, who told her to check on Buchanan because the friend had seen Buchanan being pushed into a vehicle at the Wiz Khalifa concert Buchanan attended with McGhee on July 27 in Tinley Park.
Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan is expected to preside Thursday over a second hearing on McGhee's motion to suppress.