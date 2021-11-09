FBI increases reward for 'armed, dangerous' man charged in Sauk Village birthday party killing

SAUK VILLAGE — The FBI has raised the reward to $5,000 in order to capture a man accused of fatally shooting a victim during a birthday party, police said.

On Tuesday the FBI announced the increase in the reward for the arrest and conviction of Jarvis Wright, 27, stating he has ties to communities in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

The FBI said Wright should be considered armed and dangerous.

Wright faces a charge of first-degree murder by the Circuit Court of Cook County and has also been charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and custody through the Northern District of Illinois courts.

Tips on Wright's whereabouts can be reported by phone at 312-421-6700 or individuals can visit tips.fbi.gov to leave a tip, which can be done anonymously.

Wright is described as a black man with black hair and brown eye, who weighs about 175 to 180 pounds and is about 5 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He also goes by the alias "Jarvo."

Police responded around 2 a.m. on July 18, 2021 to a gunshot victim at the KYS Boutique and Beauty Bar at 1705 Sauk Trail, said Sauk Village Chief of Police Malcolm White.