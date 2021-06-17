FBI increases reward for man wanted in 7-year-old's shooting death

CHICAGO — The Federal Bureau of Investigation increased its award total for information helping lead to the arrest of Devontay Davoucci Anderson, a man with Northern Indiana connections, wanted in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.
A previous $10,000 reward was increased to $25,000, the FBI stated in a news release. Anderson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anderson, 21, and another man are accused of firing shots into a vehicle at a McDonald's drive-thru in Homan Square April 18, striking Adams and her father. Adams was shot several times and her father sustained a single gunshot wound, but survived, authorities said.
On April 26 Anderson was charged with first-degree murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the Circuit Court of Cook County. In addition, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest for a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
The FBI said Anderson has connections to Northern Indiana, Illinois and Florida.
Anderson is described as black, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6, 150 to 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and a small tattoo of capital letters written in script over his left eyebrow. He is known to go the aliases of "Vontay" and "Moneybag."
Authorities said individuals with information on Anderson can call 1-800-CALLFBI or submit a tip anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.