FBI increases reward for man wanted in 7-year-old's shooting death

CHICAGO — The Federal Bureau of Investigation increased its award total for information helping lead to the arrest of Devontay Davoucci Anderson, a man with Northern Indiana connections, wanted in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

A previous $10,000 reward was increased to $25,000, the FBI stated in a news release. Anderson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anderson, 21, and another man are accused of firing shots into a vehicle at a McDonald's drive-thru in Homan Square April 18, striking Adams and her father. Adams was shot several times and her father sustained a single gunshot wound, but survived, authorities said.

On April 26 Anderson was charged with first-degree murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the Circuit Court of Cook County. In addition, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest for a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The FBI said Anderson has connections to Northern Indiana, Illinois and Florida.

Anderson is described as black, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6, 150 to 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and a small tattoo of capital letters written in script over his left eyebrow. He is known to go the aliases of "Vontay" and "Moneybag."