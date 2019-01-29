HAMMOND — Scott Jurgensen said he took up the FBI on its offer to become a confidential informant because he wanted "to do the right thing."
Jurgensen, a former Merrillville police officer turned tow truck company owner, took the stand Tuesday morning in Portage Mayor James Snyder's public corruption trial.
Snyder is charged with two counts of bribery and one of tax obstruction. One bribery account alleges Snyder took $12,000 from John Cortina, who partnered with Jurgensen, to get on Portage's tow list.
Cortina pleaded guilty earlier this month to paying Snyder the bribe and is expected to be a government witness in the case.
Jurgensen said he first approached Snyder about getting on Portage's tow list in May 2014. During that meeting in Portage City Hall, Jurgensen testified Snyder directed him to Cortina, who owns Kustom Auto Body. Cortina had partnered with another tow company, Ambassador Towing, but Ambassador was being removed from the city's list, leaving Cortina without a partner.
Cortina provided storage yard and payment collection services to the tow companies.
"James Snyder told me Cortina meant a lot to him, and it was best to go through Cortina," Jurgensen testified under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson.
Jurgensen said he had not previously met Cortina, but knew of him. He said he stopped by Cortina's business one day to discuss the partnership.
"He (Cortina) felt he was close to the mayor, and he could get us on the tow list," Jurgensen testified.
Jurgensen said he gave Cortina $6,000 toward the $12,000 bribe, which was paid to Snyder in January 2016. Jurgensen said he received the tow contract from Portage in August 2016 and towed within the city until November 2016 when FBI agents issued search warrants on Cortina's property. Cortina and Snyder were indicted on Nov. 17, 2016.
