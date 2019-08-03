A Gary woman was reported missing Monday by her family. They believe she has been kidnapped.
27-year-old Sidne Buchanan was last seen at the Wiz Khalifa concert July 27 in Tinley Park, according to her mother Keneka Buchanan.
Sidne is described as 5'1, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to the FBI. She was last wearing a light, purple dress with a blue denim jacket.
A $10,000 reward was offered Friday by the FBI's Merrillville Resident Agency for information. The agency could not be reached at this time.
"She's (Sidne) an all-around great person," Keneka said. "We really, really miss her and we are praying for a safe return."
Authorities ask that anyone with information call the FBI at 219-942-4655.
