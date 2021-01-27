FBI release photos of woman sought for info in child sex investigation

The FBI has released a series of a photos of an unknown woman, who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The woman sought, who is known simply as Jane Doe 43, is described as white, with dark hair and between the ages of 20 and 30, federal officials said.

She is heard speaking English in the video in question.

"Initial video of the unidentified female, Jane Doe 43, shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October of 2019," according to the FBI.

It is not known if federal authorities suspect the woman has links to the Region.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

"The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law," the FBI said in its news release.

The photographs and others are also available for viewing at fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.