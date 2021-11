FBI seeking public's help to find Calumet City bank robbery suspect

CALUMET CITY — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking assistance from the public to help identify and find a man suspected of robbing the Chase Bank branch located at 1783 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City.

The robbery occurred around noon Monday. The alleged bank robber threatened the use of a firearm, but no weapon was shown, according to the FBI.

Based on eyewitness accounts and video recordings, the FBI is seeking a black man, approximately 5-6 or 5-7 tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a blue hat with a crocodile logo, and a black face mask.

The man fled the bank in a Kia K5 sedan that possibly had Ohio license plates, the FBI said.

Anyone with information about the robbery can submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov, or by calling the FBI's Chicago office at 312-421-6700.

