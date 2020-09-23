FBI, sheriff's search today not part of manhunt or threat, cops say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Officials are advising the public to not be alarmed if they see police activity in the area Wednesday.

LaPorte County sheriff's deputies and FBI agents will be conducting a search throughout the day as part of an unspecified investigation, the sheriff's office said, adding that it is not connected with any type of manhunt.

There is no threat to public safety, and there is no need for residents to be alarmed, the sheriff's office said.

Officials did not disclose details on the search and said no additional information would be released as of Wednesday.

