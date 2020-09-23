 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FBI, sheriff's search today not part of manhunt or threat, cops say
alert urgent

FBI, sheriff's search today not part of manhunt or threat, cops say

{{featured_button_text}}
LaPorte County Sheriff's Department stock

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department

 Provided

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Officials are advising the public to not be alarmed if they see police activity in the area Wednesday.

LaPorte County sheriff's deputies and FBI agents will be conducting a search throughout the day as part of an unspecified investigation, the sheriff's office said, adding that it is not connected with any type of manhunt.

There is no threat to public safety, and there is no need for residents to be alarmed, the sheriff's office said.

Officials did not disclose details on the search and said no additional information would be released as of Wednesday.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts