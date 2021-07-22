 Skip to main content
FBI 'strike force' to target gun trafficking in Chicago
alert urgent

FBI 'strike force' to target gun trafficking in Chicago

stock AR-15 gun

Associated Press file photo

 File/AP

CHICAGO — Chicago is among the cities targeted in a federal strike force against gun trafficking across the country. 

On Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice launched an initiative that spans five cities, including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and the Dan Francisco Bay/Sacramento region. 

During the strike, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will collaborate with local agencies to track the movement of illegal firearms used to carry out violent crimes. 



Investigators will work together to identify patterns, leads and suspects using data, evidence and information gathered at crime scenes. 

A significant amount of guns confiscated by police in Chicago originate from outside of the city, according to firearm tracing data. The U.S. Department of Justice said that many of the firearms originate from Indiana, among other places. 

The strike force aims to coordinate between authorities and prosecutors in Chicago and locations involved in illegal gun trafficking. 

“All too often, guns found at crime scenes come from hundreds or even thousands of miles away," said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. "We are redoubling our efforts as ATF works with law enforcement to track the movement of illegal firearms used in violent crimes. These strike forces enable sustained coordination across multiple jurisdictions to help disrupt the worst gun trafficking corridors."

This strike is a part of the Violent Crime Reduction Strategy, which investigates, targets, prevents and prosecutes gun violence and violent crime. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

