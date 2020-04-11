FBI targets alleged Region tax-sale scheme, court testimony shows

Forced to pay

Wisniewski remains at the center of a county tax sale scandal for allegedly bidding on behalf of Broadway Logistics Complex despite Wisniewski owing at least $208,000 in back taxes, which should have banned him from participating, the county has contended.

Wisniewski denies owing that much. In hopes of saving his Broadway Logistics firm’s six-figure investment in last year's tax sale, Wisniewski took the county treasurer’s office to court.

Lake County Auditor attorney Randy Wyllie said recent depositions of Wisniewski and Gamez in that case suggest hundreds of reimbursement claims were fraudulently signed and filed with the county auditor’s tax sale department last year. Gamez's initials appear on all of the forms — six weeks after she reportedly resigned from the company.

“If so, the redeeming parcel owners appear to have been forced to pay attorney fees and costs that were not actually due and owing,” Wyllie said.

When a person has the winning bid on a tax certificate at county auction, they must pay an attorney for proper title searches and legal noticing via newspapers and certified mailings to become the true owner. Once incurred and paid to the law firm, the bidder can seek reimbursement for those fees, according to the county.