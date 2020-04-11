FBI targets alleged Region tax-sale scheme, court testimony shows

CROWN POINT — The FBI is investigating an alleged scheme in which a group of Region investors is accused of defrauding people at risk of losing their homes at public auction, newly obtained court transcripts have revealed.
An FBI spokeswoman declined comment, saying the agency cannot confirm or deny the existence of any investigation per U.S. Department of Justice policy.
However, transcripts of Lake Circuit Court testimony show federal agents have been actively interviewing a number of people and that at least two individuals have gone before a federal grand jury since a Times investigation revealed last summer that a scandal was brewing at the county’s tax sale auctions system — one of the largest in Indiana.
The scheme laid out in court testimony involves Thomas Wisniewski, a real estate speculator in Northwest Indiana; Guadalupe Gamez, an alleged straw buyer from East Chicago; and Rinzer Williams III, a politically connected attorney in Gary, along with others.
Williams declined comment for this article, and a voice message left on Wisniewski's cellphone was not returned.
The FBI also has interviewed a real estate investor who claims to have since broken ties with Wisniewski after partnering with him on residential land deals and rent-to-own land contracts in the Region, testimony in transcripts shows.
Forced to pay
Wisniewski remains at the center of a county tax sale scandal for allegedly bidding on behalf of Broadway Logistics Complex despite Wisniewski owing at least $208,000 in back taxes, which should have banned him from participating, the county has contended.
Wisniewski denies owing that much. In hopes of saving his Broadway Logistics firm’s six-figure investment in last year's tax sale, Wisniewski took the county treasurer’s office to court.
Lake County Auditor attorney Randy Wyllie said recent depositions of Wisniewski and Gamez in that case suggest hundreds of reimbursement claims were fraudulently signed and filed with the county auditor’s tax sale department last year. Gamez's initials appear on all of the forms — six weeks after she reportedly resigned from the company.
“If so, the redeeming parcel owners appear to have been forced to pay attorney fees and costs that were not actually due and owing,” Wyllie said.
When a person has the winning bid on a tax certificate at county auction, they must pay an attorney for proper title searches and legal noticing via newspapers and certified mailings to become the true owner. Once incurred and paid to the law firm, the bidder can seek reimbursement for those fees, according to the county.
However, court testimony suggests neither Wisniewski nor Gamez paid their attorney, Williams, for the legal noticing work. Despite allegedly never getting paid, Williams, who is a politically connected attorney who holds numerous contracts with local government, including Lake County government, submitted an invoice last year to the county, claiming he was paid in excess of $398,000, county records show.
As a result, Wisniewski's firm may have been improperly reimbursed $69,118 from landowners that filed paperwork to regain some 39 properties, court and county tax sale records show. Records show Clark Road Baptist Church and Brother’s Keeper, a homeless shelter in Gary, were among those forced to pay the Broadway firm money to keep their properties.
Firm existed only 24 hours
Court testimony at the center of Wisniewski’s case shows Wisniewski tried to skirt state law by having a straw buyer, Gamez, register for the county’s tax sale on Feb. 20, 2019. The Broadway Logistics firm had only been in existence for 24 hours with the Indiana Secretary of State's office.
Gamez testified she resigned as a member of the firm that very same day, but Wisniewski and his wife, Marilyn, still directed her to pick up the bidder packet the following month so the Broadway firm could bid at auction, court transcripts show.
“So when you went back … did you go there alone?” auditor attorney Wyllie asked Gamez during the Feb. 28 testimony.
“I went in alone. I went with Tom and Marilyn, but I did go in alone,” Gamez replied.
“They were waiting in the car for you while they sent you in to go get the bidder number?” Wyllie asked.
“Yes,” Gamez replied.
Bank accounts shut down
Video evidence obtained by The Times shows Wisniewski participating in the 2019 auctions to obtain hundreds of tax-delinquent properties for a massive logistics park project in Gary.
Wisniewski can be seen engaging directly with the auctioneer, and he signaled to his then-partners to bid on hundreds of $500 parcels. This all happened in spite of Wisniewski's records tax-delinquent status, county officials and records confirm.
The Times investigation prompted the county to file objections to all of Broadway’s 500-plus bids — the largest objection in recent memory. It also prompted county officials to take a closer look at how the tax sale department vets registered bidders and the live auction itself.
Wisniewski testified that Broadway’s investors pooled money to purchase properties at the March and May tax sales. He said losing hundreds of tax certificates purchased last year would do a “crazy amount of harm” to his investors. Now many of his investors are backing out, he said.
The logistics park and land assemblage project “will all go down the tubes and every speculator will basically jump on these pieces and we’ll never get back to where it could be. … Every Tom, Dick and Harry will jump on the pieces,” Wisniewski is quoted in court transcripts as saying.
Wisniewski admitted in court deposition that he and his wife recently held 20 separate bank accounts at People’s Bank through a litany of limited liability corporations, some of which bid at the tax sale annually. Wisniewski testified those accounts were immediately shut down after the Times investigation last year.
At least four individuals or firms pooled money to help Broadway pay $355,000 in late payments to the county for hundreds of parcels purchased in the March auction, the court transcripts state.
Among those was a demolition contractor based in Gary who the county rejected as a bidder in the 2019 tax sale for being behind on taxes, testimony shows. The contractor wrote a check to Broadway last year for $75,000 through a firm titled WNC, LLC, court records state.
Another Wisniewski firm by the name of Little Calumet Greenspace chipped in $94,000. That same firm was the sole, highest bidder in 2018 for George Carver Elementary School, 2535 Virginia St. At the time, the company told the Gary Community School Corp. it had plans to raze the school and develop a large logistics complex in its footprint.
Broadway Logistics issued a check for $135,000, though Wisniewski testified he couldn’t recall where that money came from. Nor could he recall the source of a $6,400 cash payment to the county.
Tax-washing scheme
Court testimony from February also shows how Wisniewski and his wife, Marilyn, have created a slew of limited liability corporations since 2010 for real estate transactions. The couple, with the backing of friends and investors, would purchase property at the county’s annual tax sale events and turn homes into rental or mortgage properties.
A number of these firms have been flagged by the county as owing back taxes, which Wisniewski has denied. Wisniewski testified he never owns anything in his own name — which he says he does to protect himself from liability and lawsuits.
During a recent deposition, Wyllie questioned Wisniewski about an alleged tax-washing scheme — in which a person buys his or her own property at tax sale to wipe off back taxes owed.
For example, Wisniewski's wife, Marilyn, owned 401 Hovey St. in Gary for three years under an LLC named Connect The Dots without paying any taxes, land records show. Then the tax-delinquent parcel was sold at tax sale to another Wisniewski firm — EF Real Estate Holdings, LLC, records show.
Wisniewski denied every personally taking part in such a scheme.
"Me and my companies and/or my wife's company and associates have paid $4 million in taxes in the last decade or so. So I don't know how washing would come in there, but go ahead," Wisniewski testified.
"So the answer is, no, you've not been involved in any washing of taxes on parcels — that either you, your companies, your wife or her companies have bought at a tax sale?" Wyllie asked.
"Not to my knowledge," Wisniewski answered.
The next court hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. June 24 before Lake County Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott.
Wisniewski's wife is slated to be deposed in the case, and Williams has been subpoenaed to appear.
