FBI task force, cops arrest suspect in Tuesday night shooting

HAMMOND — Merrillville police and the FBI GRIT Task Force have apprehended a man believed to be behind Tuesday night's shooting, authorities announced Wednesday.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld pending formal criminal charges, is in custody at the Lake County jail, Merrillville police said.

Police had cordoned off two crime scenes Tuesday night in Merrillville with yellow tape, including a gas station and a residential driveway a short distance apart.

A town councilman confirmed one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital.

Merrillville police responded around 6 p.m. to both locations, including a residence near the intersection of 60th Place and Hayes Place and the GoLo Gas Station at 5689 Harrison St.