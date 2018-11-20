VALPARAISO — A Feb. 26 trial has been scheduled for a 26-year-old Westville woman accused of driving drunk Nov. 5, 2016, and causing an accident that resulted in the death of a passenger on a motorcycle.
Rachel Dover is charged with two felony counts of drunken driving resulting in a death and two felony counts of drunken driving causing serious bodily injury, according to court records. She also is charged with misdemeanor drunken driving.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled Jan. 28 before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Dover reportedly told police she was driving south on County Road 550 East approaching U.S. 6 in Jackson Township about 7:30 p.m. when she saw two motorcycles driving west, according to charging documents. She turned east once the bikes passed and said she did not see a motorcycle that struck her vehicle.
A passenger on the motorcycle, Nanette Howard, 55, was airlifted to an Illinois hospital and later died of massive trauma to her head and leg, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle also suffered serious injuries, according to police. Neither was wearing a helmet.
Police said they used a portable breath test and found Dover had a blood-alcohol content of 0.23 percent.
Dover is represented by Portage-based attorney John Vouga.
