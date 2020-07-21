Fed prosecutor calls Buncich an 'icon of public corruption'

The following year, a federal court jury convicted Buncich of six felony counts of bribery and wire fraud on evidence that included hours of video and audio recordings and testimony of how the former sheriff’s political fundraising had become a solicitation of bribery to towing firms working for county police.

Buncich told jurors from the witness stand he didn’t do anything wrong.

Benson argues, “The audacity of his incredulously false statements is only a reflection of the immense hollowness of his character.”

Moody imposed a 188-month sentence Jan. 16, 2018 for the 74-year-old Buncich, who is currently housed in a U.S. Bureau of Prison medical center in Springfield, Missouri and is not scheduled for release for another 11 years.

Buncich appealed his conviction to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, arguing the convictions were tainted by inadmissible evidence.

That three-judge panel overturned three of Buncich’s guilty verdicts in 2019, but let the remaining three convictions stand.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused late last year to hear Buncich’s further appeals.

Benson argues Buncich’s criminal behavior continued after he was facing trial on bribery charges.