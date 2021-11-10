Federal appeals court hears challenge to public ownership of Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline

The federal appeals court in Chicago appears unlikely to disturb a 2018 Indiana Supreme Court ruling that held the shoreline of Lake Michigan is, and always has been, owned by the state for the enjoyment of all Hoosiers.

During oral arguments Wednesday at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the three-judge panel seemed unpersuaded by the claims attorney Chris Kieser made on behalf of Raymond Cahnman, Randall Pavlock, and Kimberley Pavlock, who own lake-adjacent property in the town of Porter.

Kieser insisted land deeds and tax records held by his clients show they own the beach in front of their homes to the water’s edge, and therefore are entitled to keep the general public from accessing or using that portion of the shoreline.

That claim conflicts with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Gunderson v. State decision that found, following extensive review of the history of waterside property rights, Indiana owns — and has since becoming a state in 1816 — both the land under Lake Michigan and the adjacent shoreline up to the ordinary high-water mark.

The mark is defined as the line on the shore established by the fluctuations of water and indicated by physical characteristics, such as a clear and natural line on the bank, shelving or changes in the soil's character.