Federal appeals court overturns corruption conviction of township employee

HAMMOND — A federal appeals court has overturned the public corruption conviction of a one-time Gary official.
Ethel Shelton, administrative assistant to former Calumet Township Trustee Mary Elgin, is overjoyed at the reversal of a 2018 guilty verdict, her attorney said Monday.
“She is very pleased with the results. The case should be dismissed. They don’t have enough evidence left to support a new trial,” Chicago attorney Andrea E. Gambino said.
Ryan Holmes, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office, which prosecuted Shelton, declined comment on the ruling or whether the government will seek to retry Shelton.
A federal grand jury indicted Shelton, 76, of Gary, in 2014 on fraud charges, alleging she helped Elgin shake down township government employees for contributions to Elgin’s election fund.
The Calumet Township office provides poor relief assistance to Gary residents.
The federal grand jury also indicted Elgin for public corruption. Elgin pleaded guilty and served a 10-month sentence.
Shelton pleaded not guilty and went to trial. A federal jury found her guilty April 16, 2018. A judge sentenced Shelton to one year probation.
Gambino appealed that verdict to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, which issued a 55-page ruling this weekend.
The appeals judges stated almost all of the evidence prosecutors used against Shelton in the 2018 trial was tainted by an illegal search conducted by an informant working with local agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The FBI began investigating Elgin's administration eight years ago after Stafford Garbutt, a confidante of Elgin, accused her of wrongdoing.
Elgin employed Garbutt as her spokesperson for $60,000 a year, one of the highest salaries in her office, and socialized with him until the two had a falling out in 2013.
Elgin demoted Garbutt, reduced his salary and took away his free government car.
Garbutt told the FBI Elgin used her public employees to fund her reelections through “voluntary” contributions she solicited from them during office hours.
Prosecutors claimed employees, fearful of being laid off, felt they had little choice but to hand over money to Shelton, who kept running totals of employees' contributions as part of her secretarial duties.
To prove his credibility, Garbutt brought the FBI an envelope full of political campaign documents, programs and brochures he himself created with township resources on township time.
The FBI instructed Garbutt to use his access to Calumet Township Trustee offices to collect more such evidence.
He copied documents from Shelton’s private office, which had a door, but was often unlocked.
The FBI used the information Garbutt provided to raid township offices in March 2014 and seize boxes of records and computers that became the core of the government’s evidence against Shelton.
Gambino successfully argued on appeal all that evidence should have been suppressed and never used at trial because it was tainted by Garbutt’s illegal searches of Shelton’s office.
The appeals court stated the Fourth Amendment protects Americans from unreasonable police searches of their homes and their business offices.
Garbutt convinced the FBI he had free access to Shelton’s office, but the appeals court disagreed.
The judges stated the FBI should have first obtained permission from a court magistrate before unleashing Garbutt on his search because Shelton had a reasonable expectation of privacy against Garbutt’s FBI-directed intrusions.
“Behavior such as Garbutt’s, where he entered Shelton’s private office outside of normal business hours and lingered beyond any legitimate, anticipated or permissible purpose in order to review and copy the papers on top of her desk would be unacceptable in any workplace.
“(The FBI) essentially delegated to ... a man who was himself knee deep in unlawful activity and seeking to ingratiate himself to the FBI Agent in order to avoid personal liability for his actions the sensitive task of deciding whether and when he had authority to enter the offices of others in their absence and collect evidence. This was patently unreasonable,” the court concluded.