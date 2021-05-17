Federal appeals court overturns corruption conviction of township employee

He copied documents from Shelton’s private office, which had a door, but was often unlocked.

The FBI used the information Garbutt provided to raid township offices in March 2014 and seize boxes of records and computers that became the core of the government’s evidence against Shelton.

Gambino successfully argued on appeal all that evidence should have been suppressed and never used at trial because it was tainted by Garbutt’s illegal searches of Shelton’s office.

The appeals court stated the Fourth Amendment protects Americans from unreasonable police searches of their homes and their business offices.

Garbutt convinced the FBI he had free access to Shelton’s office, but the appeals court disagreed.

The judges stated the FBI should have first obtained permission from a court magistrate before unleashing Garbutt on his search because Shelton had a reasonable expectation of privacy against Garbutt’s FBI-directed intrusions.

“Behavior such as Garbutt’s, where he entered Shelton’s private office outside of normal business hours and lingered beyond any legitimate, anticipated or permissible purpose in order to review and copy the papers on top of her desk would be unacceptable in any workplace.

“(The FBI) essentially delegated to ... a man who was himself knee deep in unlawful activity and seeking to ingratiate himself to the FBI Agent in order to avoid personal liability for his actions the sensitive task of deciding whether and when he had authority to enter the offices of others in their absence and collect evidence. This was patently unreasonable,” the court concluded.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.