Federal appeals court restores Indiana's bury-or-cremate mandate for aborted fetuses

The statutory requirement for Indiana abortion clinics and hospitals to dispose of fetal remains only by burial or cremation is back in effect.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago reversed Monday a Sept. 26 decision by Indianapolis U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young that halted the mandate because Young said it runs afoul of the religious liberty and free speech protections of the U.S. Constitution.

The appellate court, in a 3-0 ruling written by Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook, said Young went too far by stopping enforcement of the law statewide because only two women who had abortions and two abortion providers objected to the statute.

According to court records, the women claimed the law requires them to acknowledge the personhood of a fetus, which they said conflicts with their beliefs, while the physicians said being compelled by the state to advise patients of the law violates their right to free speech.

"The district court could have provided full relief to these four plaintiffs by enjoining the application of the statute to them. But instead it barred multiple state officials from applying these laws to anyone," Easterbrook said. "This offends the principle that relief should be no greater than necessary to protect the rights of the prevailing litigants."

However, even if Young had limited his ruling, Easterbrook said the appeals court still would be compelled to scrap his injunction because the law — initially enacted in 2016 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Mike Pence — is not unconstitutional.

Easterbrook said the statue does not require any woman who has obtained an abortion to violate any belief, religious or secular. The cremate-or-bury directive applies only to hospitals and clinics.

Moreover, he said even if the plaintiffs believe the law implies the notion of fetal personhood, that is belied by the fact that dogs, cats and other pets may be cremated or buried, and some states require that disposition to keep dead animals out of the garbage.

"A moral objection to one potential implication of the way medical providers handle fetal remains is some distance from a contention that the state compels any woman to violate her own religious tenets," Easterbrook said.

Easterbrook explained if the statute reflects anyone's point of view about fetal personhood it is the state's view. But the Supreme Court recognizes the right of governments to have, express and act on their own views about contestable subjects, he said.

As to the physicians' free speech claim, Easterbrook said governments have long required doctors provide accurate information to their patients and no one contends the notice required by the Indiana statute is false or misleading.

Prior to enactment of the statute, aborted fetuses in Indiana generally were disposed of by abortion providers as medical waste, rather than the more costly procedures of burial or cremation.

Indiana law still permits any woman who has an abortion or miscarriage to take custody of the fetal remains and do with them as she pleases.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native whose office defended the statute at the appellate court, described the ruling as a victory for "the dignity of life."

"The bodies of unborn babies are more than mere medical waste to be tossed out with trash," Rokita said. "They are human beings who deserve the dignity of cremation or burial. The appellate court's decision is a win for basic decency."

Separately, the near-total abortion ban enacted by the General Assembly in August remains on hold, and abortion remains available in the Hoosier State, while the Indiana Supreme Court weighs arguments as to whether Senate Enrolled Act 1 violates the Indiana Constitution.

A high court ruling in that case is expected early next year.