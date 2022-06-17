Federal appellate judge from Rensselaer dies

Judge Michael S. Kanne, a Chicago-based federal appeals court judge from Rensselaer, died Thursday at home with his wife, Judith Ann, by his side.

He was 83.

Kanne was appointed in 1987 to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by President Ronald Reagan after the Republican chief executive previously picked Kanne in 1982 to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

He began his judicial career 50 years ago as a judge in Jasper County. The U.S. Air Force veteran and Indiana University graduate also worked as an attorney in private practice and as city attorney for Rensselaer before becoming a judge.

"He was a devoted husband and father, a respected judge, a proud Hoosier, and a patriotic public servant. He leaves tremendous legal and human legacies and will be greatly missed," said 7th Circuit Chief Judge Diane Sykes.

Sykes said Kanne's colleagues on the court, his wife and their two daughters, Anne and Kate, many friends and scores of former law clerks all are mourning Kanne's death.

That includes Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster, who described Kanne as "a man who embodied the Hoosier spirit through his hard work, integrity and character."

"As attorney general, I am grateful for Judge Kanne's commitment to upholding the law. I always looked forward to our visits, knowing that I would come away a wiser person. Please keep his family in your prayers," Rokita said.

Kanne's funeral plans were not immediately announced by the court.

Among his memorable cases, Kanne reportedly described the town of New Chicago in 1985 as "the most corrupt square mile in the United States" when its police chief was accused, and eventually acquitted, of fixing more than $6,900 in drunk driving tickets.

Kanne also issued the "Jensen decree" in 1980, subjecting Lake County to more than two decades of federal oversight and tens of millions of dollars in spending to alleviate jail overcrowding, after Randy Jensen, a diabetic and alleged burglar, filed suit alleging substandard medical care and other poor conditions at the jail.

The judge announced his intent to retire to senior status on the 7th Circuit in 2018, creating a vacancy to be filled by Republican President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, Kanne rescinded his retirement and remained an active appellate judge after Vice President Mike Pence spiked Kanne's preferred replacement, Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher, a former Kanne law clerk also originally from Jasper County.

Politico said Pence scuttled Fishers appointment to avoid drawing renewed national attention to controversies during Pence's term as Indiana governor, including Pence's proposed ban on Syrian refugees entering the state that the 7th Circuit struck down after eviscerating Fisher's arguments in favor of the discriminatory policy.

Democratic President Joe Biden now will nominate Kanne's successor.

