Federal drug agents seize large amount of cash in traffic stop, police say

LAPORTE — Federal drug agents seized a large amount of cash during a traffic stop Sunday morning that landed an Ohio man behind bars on a gun charge, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.
The westbound vehicle was stopped around 10:20 a.m. along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road and the officer noticed the firearm inside, according to police.
A police dog then alerted officers and a large amount of cash, in various denominations, was found inside the vehicle, police said.
Johnnie Evans, 30, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken into custody and faces a felony count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
He was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and given a $20,005 cash-only bond, police said.
The police officer was working with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program, which is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, police said. DHE is designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons moving domestically.
