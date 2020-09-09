Federal drug agents seize large amount of cash in traffic stop, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — Federal drug agents seized a large amount of cash during a traffic stop Sunday morning that landed an Ohio man behind bars on a gun charge, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

The westbound vehicle was stopped around 10:20 a.m. along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road and the officer noticed the firearm inside, according to police.

A police dog then alerted officers and a large amount of cash, in various denominations, was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Johnnie Evans, 30, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken into custody and faces a felony count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

He was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and given a $20,005 cash-only bond, police said.

The police officer was working with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program, which is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, police said. DHE is designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons moving domestically.

