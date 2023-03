CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is getting closer to acquiring his long-sought replacement for one of the sheriff's two Lake Michigan patrol boats.

The Lake County Council confirmed Thursday the sheriff has been awarded $563,168 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Port Security Grant Program.

Pursuant to the grant, the money must be used to purchase a boat, and equipment to outfit the boat, with a total project cost of $777,557.

The terms of the grant also obligate the sheriff's office to cover 25% of the project cost, or $194,389, according to documents prepared by the county council.

The sheriff did not immediately identify where that money is coming from.

So far, he's only asked the county's financial governing body to establish an account to deposit the federal grant funds, which the county council is expected to approve Tuesday.

The sheriff seemingly is not yet seeking council permission to transfer any money from his annual appropriations to cover the cost sharing required as a condition of receiving the federal grant.

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency, the grant program aims to enhance protection of "soft targets" and crowded places, such as commercial ports, shoreline industrial facilities, waterfront recreational areas, marinas and similar water-adjacent sites.

To that end, the sheriff intends to purchase a 38-foot-long-by-12-foot wide SAFE 3812 full-cabin vessel he expects will enable officers to rapidly respond to threats, incidents and disasters along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police, previously explained to the council that one of the sheriff's department's two Lake Michigan patrol and rescue boats is 28 years old, beyond its useful life span and urgently needs to be replaced.

Balbo has said once the county finally agrees to purchase the boat it will take eight to 12 months for the watercraft to be constructed and outfitted for service on Lake Michigan.

It's not clear, however, when or if the purchase will go through, since the three-member Lake County Board of Commissioners, which exercises purchasing authority on behalf of the county, repeatedly has declined to use its executive powers to acquire a new boat for the sheriff.

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, has expressed skepticism a new sheriff's boat on Lake Michigan is in the best interest of the county and its taxpayers, even if most of the up-front costs are paid by the federal government, since the county will face ongoing expenses for personnel, fuel, insurance and other operating costs.

