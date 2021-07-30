Federal indictment alleges men's murder-for-hire plot caused woman's death in 2010

HAMMOND — A Gary man was back in custody Thursday after a federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging he and another man caused the death of a woman in a murder-for-hire plot in 2010.

Ronnie E. Major, 51, and Antoine J. Gates, 44, each were indicted July 22 on charges of murder for hire and use of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, U.S. District Court records show.

The case was unsealed Thursday following the arrest of Major, who had been facing similar charges in state court but had been free on his own recognizance since July 2019.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted Major's request for release in 2019, because Lake County prosecutors didn't bring Major to trial by a statutory deadline while holding him in custody.

Gates already had been in custody for years on charges in several cases filed by Lake County prosecutors, including a murder case tied to Jocelyn Blair's homicide that was filed in December 2016.

Major made an initial appearance Thursday before U.S. District Judge Joshua Kolar. He requested a court-appointed attorney, records show.

Kolar set an arraignment and detention hearing for Major for Aug. 3.