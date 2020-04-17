Federal inmate fearing coronavirus joins those seeking out from Porter County jail

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAMMOND — A federal inmate being held at the Porter County Jail after allegedly being picked up last summer with nearly nine pounds of methamphetamine has joined the list of detainees seeking release as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Valparaiso-based facility.

Denzel Davis filed an emergency motion Thursday in federal court seeking release on bond, arguing he is at particular risk for the coronavirus because of his diagnosis of having asthma and high blood pressure.

"Denzel Davis is among the vulnerable population at heightened risk of getting very sick and possibly dying from this deadly pandemic virus," according to the motion filed on his behalf by attorney Russell Brown Jr. "A deadly virus has already penetrated the Porter County Jail and infected other inmates."

Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said Thursday morning there were 13 known infections of coronavirus among inmates at the county jail and one among staff.

Davis, who is being held without bond, pleaded guilty last month to three charges in his case.

Brown said if Davis is released, he would live with his mother in Aurora, Illinois, and is willing to "accept any pretrial release condition including house arrest and/or GPS location monitoring."