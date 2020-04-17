Federal inmate fearing coronavirus joins those seeking out from Porter County jail

HAMMOND — A federal inmate being held at the Porter County Jail after allegedly being picked up last summer with nearly nine pounds of methamphetamine has joined the list of detainees seeking release as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Valparaiso-based facility.
Denzel Davis filed an emergency motion Thursday in federal court seeking release on bond, arguing he is at particular risk for the coronavirus because of his diagnosis of having asthma and high blood pressure.
"Denzel Davis is among the vulnerable population at heightened risk of getting very sick and possibly dying from this deadly pandemic virus," according to the motion filed on his behalf by attorney Russell Brown Jr. "A deadly virus has already penetrated the Porter County Jail and infected other inmates."
Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said Thursday morning there were 13 known infections of coronavirus among inmates at the county jail and one among staff.
Davis, who is being held without bond, pleaded guilty last month to three charges in his case.
Brown said if Davis is released, he would live with his mother in Aurora, Illinois, and is willing to "accept any pretrial release condition including house arrest and/or GPS location monitoring."
"The circumstances that existed when Denzel Davis was ordered detained have now changed," the motion reads. "There is a pandemic that poses a direct risk to Denzel Davis that is far greater if he continues to be detained during this public health crisis."
The request comes as other inmates within the Porter County Jail turn to the county courts for release as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in the facility.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford Thursday denied the release request of one female inmate, who has tested positive
That inmate is Kathleen Donaldson, who faces numerous cases and charges, including battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and domestic battery, according to court records.
The requests of two others testing positive — Melissa Saylor and Anais Wilhelm — are pending before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, according to the women's public defender, Bob Harper.
Saylor is behind bars on four felony theft charges, and Wilhelm faces misdemeanor theft and felony theft with a prior conviction, according to court records.
Alysha Ramos, 29, who tested positive and is nearing the end of her pregnancy, is also seeking release after a long history of substance abuse problems.
She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning along with fellow inmate Crystal Camacho, who also is seeking release based on claims of being exposed to the virus, according to court records. Her test results were pending at the time her petition was filed.
