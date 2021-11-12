 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal judge asked to halt filling of Lake Superior Court judicial vacancy
alert urgent

Federal judge asked to halt filling of Lake Superior Court judicial vacancy

federal courthouse hammond stock

Attorneys representing the city of Hammond and Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. filed documents in federal court Friday seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission from continuing to take steps toward filling the vacancy caused by the Oct. 19 death of Judge Diane Boswell.

 File photo

HAMMOND — The search for a new Lake Superior Court judge may be halted before it even really gets started.

Attorneys representing the city of Hammond and Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. filed documents in federal court Friday seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission from continuing to take steps toward filling the vacancy caused by the Oct. 19 death of Judge Diane Boswell.

They claim Indiana's system of appointing superior court judges in Lake, St. Joseph, Allen, and Marion counties violates the federal Voting Rights Act (VRA) by treating the state's four counties with large minority populations different than Indiana's 88 other counties where all judges are elected.

The Indiana Department of Health is urging all Hoosiers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, particuarly the more infectious delta variant

"Approximately 61% of the state’s black citizens live in Lake and Marion counties, and almost 20% of the state’s black citizens live in Lake County alone. Lake County has approximately 20% of the state’s Latino population. Lake and Marion counties’ citizens are each approximately 50% minorities," the filing says.

"By singling out Lake, Marion, and St. Joseph Counties for inferior voting rules, the Indiana Legislature has captured a large percentage of the state’s minority population for disparate voting treatment. In contrast, approximately 82% of the state’s white citizens are not subject to restricted, lesser voting rights for judges. These disparities are stark and support that the VRA has been violated."

The petition asks U.S. Magistrate Judge John Martin to issue a legal order stopping the process that began Tuesday when the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission started soliciting applications from attorneys interested in replacing Boswell on the bench.

Under normal circumstances, the seven-member commission would evaluate each application, interview the candidates, and next month recommend to the governor "the five most highly qualified candidates from among all those eligible," from which the governor must select the new judge.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Lake County voters only get a say in the process two years later when they vote on whether to retain the judge for a renewable six-year term.

Hammond and McDermott argue a preliminary injunction halting that process is needed for the court to fully evaluate their VRA claims against the merit selection process and to give the General Assembly a chance to remedy the alleged violation by rewriting the law so all superior court judges are elected.

"My goal is for every county in Indiana to elect their judges. Not to have different rules in counties with more minority populations," McDermott said. "We're supposed to be treated equally under the law. That's what this lawsuit is attempting to accomplish."

A ruling on the injunction request is expected in coming weeks.

Download PDF Brief in support of preliminary injunction in Hammond v. Lake Co. Judicial Nominating Commission
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts