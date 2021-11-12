Federal judge asked to halt filling of Lake Superior Court judicial vacancy

The petition asks U.S. Magistrate Judge John Martin to issue a legal order stopping the process that began Tuesday when the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission started soliciting applications from attorneys interested in replacing Boswell on the bench.

Under normal circumstances, the seven-member commission would evaluate each application, interview the candidates, and next month recommend to the governor "the five most highly qualified candidates from among all those eligible," from which the governor must select the new judge.

Lake County voters only get a say in the process two years later when they vote on whether to retain the judge for a renewable six-year term.

Hammond and McDermott argue a preliminary injunction halting that process is needed for the court to fully evaluate their VRA claims against the merit selection process and to give the General Assembly a chance to remedy the alleged violation by rewriting the law so all superior court judges are elected.

"My goal is for every county in Indiana to elect their judges. Not to have different rules in counties with more minority populations," McDermott said. "We're supposed to be treated equally under the law. That's what this lawsuit is attempting to accomplish."