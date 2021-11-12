Federal judge asked to halt filling of Lake Superior Court judicial vacancy

HAMMOND — The search for a new Lake Superior Court judge may be halted before it even really gets started.
Attorneys representing the city of Hammond and Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. filed documents in federal court Friday seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission from continuing to take steps toward filling the vacancy caused by the Oct. 19 death of Judge Diane Boswell.
They claim Indiana's system of appointing superior court judges in Lake, St. Joseph, Allen, and Marion counties violates the federal Voting Rights Act (VRA) by treating the state's four counties with large minority populations different than Indiana's 88 other counties where all judges are elected.
"Approximately 61% of the state’s black citizens live in Lake and Marion counties, and almost 20% of the state’s black citizens live in Lake County alone. Lake County has approximately 20% of the state’s Latino population. Lake and Marion counties’ citizens are each approximately 50% minorities," the filing says.
"By singling out Lake, Marion, and St. Joseph Counties for inferior voting rules, the Indiana Legislature has captured a large percentage of the state’s minority population for disparate voting treatment. In contrast, approximately 82% of the state’s white citizens are not subject to restricted, lesser voting rights for judges. These disparities are stark and support that the VRA has been violated."
The petition asks U.S. Magistrate Judge John Martin to issue a legal order stopping the process that began Tuesday when the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission started soliciting applications from attorneys interested in replacing Boswell on the bench.
Under normal circumstances, the seven-member commission would evaluate each application, interview the candidates, and next month recommend to the governor "the five most highly qualified candidates from among all those eligible," from which the governor must select the new judge.
Lake County voters only get a say in the process two years later when they vote on whether to retain the judge for a renewable six-year term.
Hammond and McDermott argue a preliminary injunction halting that process is needed for the court to fully evaluate their VRA claims against the merit selection process and to give the General Assembly a chance to remedy the alleged violation by rewriting the law so all superior court judges are elected.
"My goal is for every county in Indiana to elect their judges. Not to have different rules in counties with more minority populations," McDermott said. "We're supposed to be treated equally under the law. That's what this lawsuit is attempting to accomplish."
A ruling on the injunction request is expected in coming weeks.