Federal judge changes course again, recuses herself from former Portage mayor's new bribery case

HAMMOND — The federal judge overseeing the new bribery case of former Portage Mayor James Snyder is again recusing herself just over a week after cancelling her first order to leave the duties to someone else.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann again says, "the Court finds that the speedy administration of justice requires that this case be reassigned," according to Thursday's order.

"Accordingly, the Court DIRECTS the Clerk of Court to reassign this matter to another Article III Judge in accordance with the Local Rules," she said.

The order comes in the wake of Monday's announcement that Snyder's new bribery trial, which was set to begin Dec. 7, has been postponed until sometime after Jan. 29 due to concerns over threats posed by the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

"Based on the current conditions of Lake and Porter County, it is not possible to summon a pool of potential jurors and conduct a jury trial in a manner that does not expose potential jurors, counsel, court staff, and litigants to substantial and unacceptable health risks, specifically, the danger of becoming infected with COVID-19," Springmann said in her order.

The judge said she would set a new trial at a later date.