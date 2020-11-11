Federal judge opts to keep former Portage mayor's bribery case in latest twist

HAMMOND — The ongoing public corruption case against former Portage Mayor James Snyder has taken yet another twist with the federal judge vacating an order from just days ago recusing herself from the case, according to court records.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann does not explain her decision to keep the case, but scheduled a telephone status hearing for Friday afternoon.

The new bribery trial still is slated to begin Dec. 7, court records show.

Springmann issued the order Friday recusing herself from Snyder's case, just a few days after scheduling the trial date.

"The court finds that the speedy administration of justice requires that this case be reassigned," she said in the order.

She then vacated that recusal order Tuesday.

Snyder did not immediately respond Wednesday morning for comment on the latest development in his case.

Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, had declined comment Monday on the judge's recusal.

The U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Indiana is reportedly already recused from the case.