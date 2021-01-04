 Skip to main content
Federal judge says he will rule next month on bid to drop bribery case against ex-mayor
James Snyder retrial

With his wife Deborah at his side, former Portage Mayor James Snyder talks to reporters at the U.S. District Court in Hammond after he was found guilty Feb. 14, 2019 on two of three counts in his public corruption trial. One of the guilty verdicts was overturned and Snyder faces a new trial.

 Times file

HAMMOND — A federal judge said Monday he will rule next month on a motion to dismiss a bribery charge former Portage Mayor James Snyder on speedy trial grounds.

Judge Matthew Kennelly, while reaffirming the trial date of March 8, said he would rule on Feb. 3 whether Snyder's right to a speedy trial has been violated.

Snyder's lawyers have said the Speedy Trial Act mandates dismissal after the trial was moved from Dec. 7 to March 8 because of a worsening COVID-19 situation.

Prosecutors allege Snyder solicited a $13,000 bribe from former owners of a Portage trucking firm after helping the company get $1.125 million in contracts for garbage trucks in 2013.

Snyder has pleaded not guilty, saying the $13,000 was a legitimate consulting fee for advice on how to save money on insurance and information technology.

Snyder was indicted in 2016 and found guilty in 2019 on the bribery charges and federal tax violations.

After the bribery verdict was overturned last year, another judge ordered a new trial in spite of defense arguments that would constitute double jeopardy.

On Monday, Kennelly also told counsel in the case to contact the courtroom deputy to arrange a walk-through of the courtroom and update on COVID-19 protocols.

Times Staff Writer Bob Kasarda contributed to this story.

