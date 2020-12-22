Federal judge sets hearing on request to drop bribery case against former Portage mayor

HAMMOND — A federal judge has set a Jan. 4 hearing in hopes of determining whether time has run out to retry former Portage Mayor James Snyder on a bribery charge.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois, who was recently assigned to the case, called Tuesday morning for the video hearing, telling attorneys on both sides that it will primarily involve him asking them questions about the defense's request to dismiss the case because Snyder's right to a speedy trial has allegedly been violated.

The judge said he anticipates spending about about 15 minutes questioning each side.

Snyder's team of attorneys argue the Speedy Trial Act mandates dismissal and there is "compelling circumstances" calling for dismissal without the right to refile the charge.

"In addition, a trial on a count taking place eight years after much of the relevant conduct occurred, more than four years after the indictment was returned, two years after the applicable statute of limitations lapsed, and more than a year after a new trial was ordered, would violate Mr. Snyder’s Sixth Amendment speedy trial right," according to the motion. "Following dismissal, this case may finally proceed to sentencing on the tax count."