Federal judge sets hearing on request to drop bribery case against former Portage mayor

HAMMOND — A federal judge has set a Jan. 4 hearing in hopes of determining whether time has run out to retry former Portage Mayor James Snyder on a bribery charge.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois, who was recently assigned to the case, called Tuesday morning for the video hearing, telling attorneys on both sides that it will primarily involve him asking them questions about the defense's request to dismiss the case because Snyder's right to a speedy trial has allegedly been violated.
The judge said he anticipates spending about about 15 minutes questioning each side.
Snyder's team of attorneys argue the Speedy Trial Act mandates dismissal and there is "compelling circumstances" calling for dismissal without the right to refile the charge.
"In addition, a trial on a count taking place eight years after much of the relevant conduct occurred, more than four years after the indictment was returned, two years after the applicable statute of limitations lapsed, and more than a year after a new trial was ordered, would violate Mr. Snyder’s Sixth Amendment speedy trial right," according to the motion. "Following dismissal, this case may finally proceed to sentencing on the tax count."
Both sides have filed motions arriving at different conclusions as to whether the 70 allowable days have passed from the order of a new trial.
Federal prosecutors are again trying to prove Snyder, a Republican, solicited a bribe from two Portage businessmen.
The government alleges the then-mayor steered $1.125 million in contracts for the city of Portage to buy garbage trucks from a Portage trucking firm in 2013.
The government alleges Snyder solicited and received a $13,000 bribe from the firm’s former owners a few weeks later.
Snyder has pleaded not guilty.
His law team argues the $13,000 was a legitimate payment for consulting services Snyder provided the trucking dealership to save money on the cost of insurance and information technology.
Snyder was indicted in late 2016 and was found guilty in early 2019 of the bribery charge and federal tax violations.
The bribery verdict was overturned in late 2019, and a former judge in the case decided Snyder must face a new jury on the bribery charge, overruling defense arguments that a second trial was barred by the constitutional protection against double jeopardy.
It was recently announced that Snyder's new bribery trial, which was set to begin Dec. 7, had been postponed to March 8 due to concerns over threats posed by the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
Kennelly recently voiced the same concerns, but said he has successfully held jury trials during the pandemic by social distancing participants across several courtrooms.
He told attorneys he plans to visit the Hammond federal courthouse Wednesday to familiarize himself with the layout.