Federal judges suspend trials, other hearings for 6 weeks in coronavirus outbreak response

HAMMOND — Federal courts across Northern Indiana are suspending trials and most other judicial hearings for the next six weeks in wake of the spread of COVID-19.

Nine judges signed a general order, dated Tuesday, stating, “The gatherings of people in close proximity to one another that occur during court operations presents substantial health risks to the public.

“It is not possible to summon a pool of potential jurors and conduct a jury trial in a manner that does not expose potential jurors, counsel, court staff, and litigants to substantial and unacceptable health risks, specifically, the danger of becoming infected with COVID-19.”

The order states the judges are postponing all trials, now scheduled to begin over the next six weeks, until after May 1.

They are similarly postponing all guilty plea hearings and sentencing in criminal cases until after May 1.

Grand jury hearings that are a prelude to new criminal charges will be postponed for four weeks.

The order recommends judges conduct all other criminal and civil court proceedings during the next six weeks by telephone or videoconferencing.